PSG vs Tottenham predictions: Spurs defence faces true test

Spurs are currently unbeaten in the League Phase, but we're expecting the defending UCL champions to pose a completely different challenge.

Best bets for PSG vs Tottenham

PSG to win 1st half at odds of 1.76 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.20 with Betway

Both teams to score (Yes) at odds of 1.77 with Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – PSG 3-1 Tottenham

Goalscorers prediction – PSG: Ramos, Kvaratskhelia, Neves – Tottenham: Kudus

Tottenham travel to the Parc des Princes for their fifth game of the UCL League Phase against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

PSG are the defending UCL champions and have won three of their first four games this campaign. Additionally, they are the UCL’s joint top scorers, matching the current League Phase leaders, Bayern Munich.

Domestically, PSG must also continue to perform at a high level. Both Marseille and Lens are closely behind Luis Enrique’s side. This helps to keep the players focused and sharp, as they have lost just one of their 13 Ligue 1 matches.

Enrique remains without the injured duo, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, for this match. However, Bradley Barcola is expected to return to action on Wednesday.

Tottenham will travel while recovering from their heavy defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Spurs painfully lost 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, leaving them in ninth place, only two points behind fifth-placed Crystal Palace.

While Spurs have conceded 14 goals in 12 EPL games, their defensive record in the UCL has been much better. They’ve conceded only two goals in four UCL matches, but PSG and their talented forward line will present a much different challenge.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Tottenham

PSG expected lineup: Chevalier, Zaire-Emery, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

Backing the defending champions to lead at the interval

There may not be much value backing Les Parisiens to win outright on Wednesday evening. However, there is some in backing the hosts to lead at halftime. Spurs have been losing at the interval in four of their last five games. They’ve also conceded first in four of their last five matches.

Moreover, PSG have scored first in eight of their last nine games, demonstrating the difference in form between the two sides. The betting markets indicate there is only a 56.50% chance of PSG leading at the break.

Since Tottenham are still feeling the effects of their heavy defeat by Arsenal, PSG are likely to add to their misery.

PSG vs Tottenham Bet 1: PSG to win 1st half at odds of 1.76 with Betway

An attack-minded contest feels likely

Six of the last eight matches involving PSG have featured three or more goals scored. PSG have also scored three or more goals in 50% of their home games this season. Additionally, Spurs have scored 1.5 goals on average away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite this, the betting markets suggest there is only a 45.45% chance for this match to feature four or more goals. This indicates there’s 3%-4% of value in backing Over 3.5 goals.

With PSG set to welcome Bradley Barcola back into their squad, he and Kvaratskhelia will keep Tottenham’s full-backs busy throughout the entire match. Goncalo Ramos has also been in good UCL form in 25/26, scoring two goals in three appearances. That matches his two goals scored in 13 Ligue 1 games so far this season.

PSG vs Tottenham Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.20 with Betway

There’s value in both teams scoring too

PSG have conceded at least one goal in 70% of their home matches. Meanwhile, Spurs have conceded at least one goal in 70% of their away matches. The betting markets indicate there is only a 56.50% chance of both sides getting on the scoresheet on Wednesday.

Based on the above data, there is at least 10% of value in the available odds, making it the value bet from this trio of PSG vs Tottenham predictions.

Although Spurs’ defence in the UCL has been strong so far, PSG have plenty of attacking options. They’ve also just shipped four goals to Arsenal, which will surely reduce their confidence. With the likes of Kudus, Richarlison, and Simons in their squad, Spurs will also have the potential to score a goal unexpectedly.