PSG vs Marseille Predictions: Dembele to Drive Leaders to Victory

PSG are 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille. After thrashing them 3-0 in October, our expert sees Luis Enrique’s men securing another win here.

PSG vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG have already secured the Ligue 1 title. Victory over second-placed Marseille on Sunday would create a 19-point lead, with only 24 points left to play for.

Luis Enrique’s unbeaten PSG side have been unsurprisingly dominant for much of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign. They have scored 70 goals in 25 games, averaging 2.92 goals scored at the Parc des Princes this year.

PSG have truly found another level of consistency this season. Their current points tally at this stage of the campaign is the second-best in the last 15 years (only surpassed in 2018/19 and 2015/16). They are currently nine points better off than at this stage last term.

Their closest Ligue 1 title challengers, Olympique Marseille, are having a great season of their own. Under the new boss, Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille have become more clinical in front of goal, averaging more than two goals scored per game this year.

Marseille’s form away from home has been significantly better than their home form. They have averaged 2.25 points per away game, compared with just 1.69 points per home game. However, they come up against a PSG side which are simply operating on another level to everyone else in Ligue 1.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Marseille

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Pacho, Neves, Ruiz, Vitinha, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele

Marseille Expected Lineup: Rulli; Murillo, Cornelius, Balerdi, Henrique, Merlin, Bennacer, Hojbjerg, Rabiot, Greenwood, Gouiri

Les Parisiens to Win with a Clean Sheet

PSG concede an average of just 0.83 goals per game at the Parc des Princes. Looking at the recent head-to-head statistics involving PSG and Marseille, the home side have kept clean sheets in their last four competitive meetings with Marseille.

In addition, PSG’s midweek UCL win at Liverpool, where they managed to shut out the high-scoring Premier League leaders, proved the resilience of Luis Enrique’s side this season.

That’s why we are backing Les Parisiens not just to win the game on Sunday, but to do so with a clean sheet. Marseille are aware that the Ligue 1 title is beyond their reach, and this match could turn into a straightforward victory for Enrique’s side.

PSG vs Marseille Bet 1: PSG to Win and Both Teams to Score (No) at odds of 3.10 with Betway

Dembele Stands Out as the Value Pick in the Goalscorer Market

PSG’s star striker, Ousmane Dembele, is having his finest season yet. After years of waiting, the 27-year-old is finally having his breakout year, and the 2024/25 campaign is proving to be just that for the former Dortmund and Barcelona ace.

Dembele has scored 20 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances this term. He has also netted seven goals in ten 24/25 UCL appearances, including the decisive equaliser in the tie against Liverpool, which PSG eventually won on penalties.

Betway’s odds of just 52.63% for him to score against Marseille seem well below his current strike rate. His Ligue 1 strike rate this term is closer to 87%. This makes backing him to score any time this weekend very promising.

PSG vs Marseille Bet 2: Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Hosts to Start Strong

We found another interesting stat from the head-to-head data for our PSG vs Marseille predictions. PSG have been the first to score in nine of their last 10 Ligue 1 games, winning the first half in four of their last five domestic games.

They have also been the first-half winner in five of their last seven competitive meetings with Marseille. Also, 92% of PSG’s home games this season have had at least one goal.

Eight of PSG’s 17 first-half goals scored at home this season have come inside the opening 15 minutes. All of the above indicates that Luis Enrique’s men aim to take control early against their opponents, and we expect the same to happen on Sunday.