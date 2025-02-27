PSG vs Lille Predictions: Dembele to Fire Hosts to Victory

Ligue 1 leaders PSG are aiming for a fifth straight league win at home to Lille. Our expert believes Ousmane Dembele and co. will be too strong.

+

PSG vs Lille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Lille

• PSG to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.62 with Betway

• Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Betway

• PSG to Score in Both Halves at odds of 1.90 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG entertain Lille LOSC this weekend aiming to make it five wins in succession in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique’s men sit atop Ligue 1 with a 13-point lead that’s seemingly already impossible for the likes of Marseille and Nice to close.

PSG thrashed Ligue 1 counterparts Brest in their Champions League last 16 playoff tie and have been in outstanding form since the turn of the New Year.

As a matter of fact, PSG have scored 18 goals in 7 Ligue 1 games. One of the main beneficiaries of this goalscoring run has been the French forward, Ousmane Dembele, who appears to be in unstoppable form right now.

Lille still hold onto fourth place in the table at present and sit just one point ahead of fifth-placed AS Monaco. They have the division’s second-best defensive record, but the poorest offensive output in the top six.

Canadian forward Jonathan David is pivotal to their attack. He has amassed almost a third of their Ligue 1 goals this campaign. Lille’s victory over AS Monaco last week boosted their morale and strengthened their hopes of qualifying for the 2025/26 Champions League.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Lille

PSG Expected Lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Doue, Neves, Vitinha, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Dembele

Lille Expected Lineup: Chevalier; Meunier, Gudmundsson, Diakite, Alexsandro, Mukau, Haraldsson, Bouaddi, Andre, David, Akpom

Les Parisiens to Take Another Big Step to the Ligue 1 Title

Lille’s recent request to postpone their fixture at PSG this weekend has been rejected by the league leaders. Lille appealed to Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) seeking a postponement to give them more time to prepare for their Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund.

However, PSG firmly refused the proposal, insisting this would cause further congestion to their fixture list later in the season. With Lille concerned about fatigue, it feels like the visitors may have to consider rotating their squad for the trip to Parc des Princes prior to the game with Dortmund.

To that end, we can’t bet against the hosts in our PSG vs Lille predictions. We are backing them to win, although we do expect Lille to get on the scoresheet. Both teams have scored in each of their last seven competitive meetings, and PSG haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last nine clashes with Lille.

PSG vs Lille Bet 1: PSG to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.62 with Betway

Dembele In Unstoppable Form

With 17 goals in 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, it is safe to say Ousmane Dembele is in the form of his life. The French international has had more shots on target (37) so far this season than in any of his previous seasons with Rennes, Dortmund and Barcelona – and there is still a third of the season remaining.

More than half (55.2%) of his 67 goal attempts have hit the target this season. This is well above last season’s figure of 32.6% for PSG, which suggests he has found his finishing touch.

At a probability of 52.63% to score any time this weekend, we believe this is majorly overpriced, given that he has scored 15 goals in his last 10 competitive games.

PSG vs Lille Bet 2: Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.95 with Betway

Prolific leaders are Formidable in Both Halves

With 62 goals in 23 games, PSG are comfortably Ligue 1’s top scorers. Their closest challenger to this mantle is second-placed Marseille, who have scored 50 in the same number of matches.

It may not surprise you that almost two-thirds (64%) of PSG’s home games have seen Luis Enrique’s side score in both halves. They have also managed to score in 91% of first halves at the Parc des Princes this season. If PSG take the lead in the opening 45, it’s difficult to see them relinquish their grip on the contest.

PSG average 2.82 goals scored per home game, so there’s a clear potential here. Although Lille concede just 0.73 goals per away game, the gulf in quality and mentality between PSG and LOSC is as wide as ever.