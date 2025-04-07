How Bettors Should Approach PSG For the Remainder of the Season

With plenty to fight for among other teams in Ligue 1, betting against PSG may hold excellent value, and bettors can take advantage of it.

Paris Saint-Germain are just one point away from wrapping up a 13th Ligue 1 title, and their main focus now is winning their first Champions League.

PSG Champions League Market Odds To Win Outright 4.33 Top Reach the Final 2.38

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

PSG Have Dominated So Far

PSG have breezed past the competition in Ligue 1 as they stand unbeaten and top of the league. No team has come close to Luis Enrique’s side as they have won 22 games out of 27, which has given them a 21-point lead over second-place Monaco.

PSG have dominated with 79 goals scored in the league and only 26 goals conceded. They boast the best defensive record in the division.

A point is all PSG need to secure a 13th French league title. With Ligue 1 essentially wrapped up, PSG’s main focus now will be on winning a first Champions League trophy.

Enrique’s team fell short of expectations in the league stage. with just 13 points in eight games. This has placed them in 15th, but they have still progressed to the playoffs.

During the knockout stages, PSG made easy work of fellow French side Brest, who they beat 10-0 on aggregate. A tougher game came in the next round against current Premier League leaders Liverpool, who they knocked out via penalties. Aston Villa are up next for PSG.

Enrique’s side also have a notable defensive record in the UCL, with only 10 goals conceded. This is an average of 0.8 per match.

The French club’s form has been exceptional for an extensive period now. They’ve won 15 of their last 16 games. PSG haven’t lost a match in Ligue 1 since May 2024.

Could The UCL Affect League Performances?

With Ligue 1 nearly secured, PSG will be focusing their attention on winning Europe’s top prize, the Champions League. After knocking out Liverpool, many bookies have PSG as the favourites to win the competition.

In the quarter-finals, Enrique’s team will face Aston Villa, with PSG considered the favourites to win the tie. Winning this matchup would mean a match against either Arsenal or Real Madrid in the semi-finals with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Inter on the other side of the draw.

While several top-tier teams remain in the competition, an outright bet on PSG to win holds good value, given their side of the draw is slightly weaker.

With the Champions League still in play, performances may drop in Ligue 1, considering the 13th league title is all but guaranteed. Given that PSG have nothing to play for, and their upcoming opponents do, there may be some value in betting against Enrique’s side.

Next, PSG face Angers who are threatened with relegation, and a win for them will massively increase their chances of survival. Before the end of the season, Les Parisiens will also face Nantes and Le Havre, who are in the relegation fight where every point matters for these sides.

PSG are due to clash with Nice and Strasbourg, who are competing for European qualification. With more to fight for, betting against the Ligue 1 leaders side, who have little to play for in Ligue 1, may provide excellent value.