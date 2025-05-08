Premier League Winner Odds: Oppose the Early Favourites for 2025/26

The Reds face competition from their usual rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, and with a summer of change to come, both of them should get stronger.

As Liverpool celebrate being champions of England again, eyes turn to the 2025/26 campaign. Have they got what it takes to go back-to-back?

Premier League Winner 2025/26

Arne Slot’s side sailed to the title in the end, winning their 20th top-flight trophy with games to spare. Arsenal couldn’t keep up, Manchester City were in bad form for a while, and Liverpool were able to capitalise. However, that gap should be closed as big transfers are ahead.

In addition to Chelsea and Newcastle United, it seems that no team can challenge the current ‘Big Three’. City’s strong finish suggests that it’s back to business as usual, and the Gunners showed their potential in their Champions League run. Both of them can make big strides if they sign the right players.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving, and will need a replacement. Kevin De Bruyne is moving on after a very successful era. As for Arsenal, the big question is whether Mikel Arteta can bring in the right players to help his team finally take that next step.

Liverpool

Slot has proven that he’s capable of maximising what he has available in his first season. It was a joy to watch Liverpool for much of 2024/25, and they’ll want to build on that next season. It’s not about whether they’ll improve - they will - but how much their rivals can catch up.

Alexander-Arnold is moving on, and he will be hard to replace. However, securing new deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk despite much transfer talk is a huge Anfield win. Three of their key players are now over 30, and although they still have more to give, the squad needs some younger energy.

Liverpool have a great base to work from. However, their success could depend on their performance during the summer. They’ll be in the title race regardless, though.

Liverpool will be in the mix, but might not win it.

Arsenal

The Gunners came close in 2024/25, but couldn’t take the final step. They were nearly in the title race and almost claimed the Champions League. However, they fell short in the end because of injuries, and possibly a lack of big-game mentality.

What Mikel Arteta needs to do this summer is clear to most. For instance, they created plenty of opportunities in their match against Paris Saint-Germain, but just couldn’t score. If they sign a proper striker this summer, it’ll push them forward.

Unlike Liverpool, their key players are still young. In fact, many of their key players are 26 or younger. The experience from this season will be priceless. They only need a few smart transfers to challenge the title properly.

Arsenal should close the gap, but might not be ready to win just yet.

Manchester City

City’s past season was unusual. Some results and performances were hard to explain. Ultimately, they fell drastically short of their standards. It would be a surprise if Pep Guardiola and the club let that happen again.

Like the Reds, City are going through some changes. Kevin De Bruyne is leaving after a very successful period, and he might not be the only one to go. They also have an exciting group of players aged 24 or under, and they’re only going to improve.

Everyone expects a big investment over the summer. Therefore, Guardiola will do everything he can to get City back on top. They’re set to finish the season strong and will likely win the FA Cup. City will be back with a vengeance. On top of that, they have the ability to throw money at the problem.

Right now, they look like the best bet to win the league in 2025/26.