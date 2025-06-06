Why Brentford offer value in this 2025/26 Premier League outright market

With their star keeper gone, their top scorer heading for the exit and manager touted elsewhere, Brentford are at a crossroads for next season.

While the three promoted clubs are the early favourites for the Premier League drop, Brentford and Wolves also seem at risk.

2025/26 Premier League Relegation Betting Market Odds Burnley 1.36 Sunderland 1.40 Leeds United 1.75 Wolves 4.25 Brentford 6.00

The Premier League-Championship Gap Widens

In May 2024, all three newly promoted clubs from the Championship were immediately relegated from the Premier League. Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley all went down with little fight.

Interestingly, this was the first time since 1998 that all three clubs promoted from the Championship suffered immediate relegation.

However, the fact that this trend extended into the 2024/25 season is a major concern. After Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton ended up in the bottom three, Premier League analysts have voiced their fears that the top flight is turning into an exclusive club.

Focus is already on the 2025/26 Premier League relegation odds, with bettors weighing up whether any of the newest arrivals can avoid the drop.

More importantly for them, can any of the established Premier League outfits have a bad enough season to be pulled into the relegation dogfight?

Can Burnley’s defensive structure help them next season?

There is much to praise about how Scott Parker approached the 2024/25 Championship season at Burnley. He built a side extremely tough to break down, conceding a record-low 16 goals in 46 games.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Clarets are the favourites for the drop, despite losing only two Championship games last term. Their solid defensive shape should help them frustrate more expansive Premier League outfits.

Much depends on their transfer activity, as is the case with any newly promoted side. Keeping hold of star keeper James Trafford is an absolute must. Adding more proven firepower is equally important to take the weight off their backline.

Is the Black Cats’ squad too inexperienced?

Sunderland have returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17, which saw them finish bottom under David Moyes.

The Black Cats’ come-from-behind playoff final win over Sheffield United was nothing short of dramatic. Regis Le Bris’ side finished 14 points behind the Blades, but showed enough grit and character to win on the biggest stage of all – Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland fans wonder whether this promotion has come too quickly for them. They’ve invested in a lot of young, high-potential players in the last couple of seasons, but there was a noticeable lack of experience during the playoffs.

The Black Cats were comprehensively outplayed by Coventry in both legs of their playoff semi-final. With Wembley winner Tommy Watson off to Brighton and Jobe Bellingham seemingly in talks with Borussia Dortmund, their squad rebuild needs to succeed. Otherwise, they risk facing a record-low points total.

Farke’s Premier League record haunts Leeds

A lot is said about Daniel Farke’s managerial record in the Premier League. As Norwich City boss, he managed just six wins in 49 matches with the Canaries, conceding 101 goals and scoring only 31.

At the helm of the Whites, Farke led Leeds United to the 2024/25 Championship title on goal difference. Leeds were the most entertaining team to watch in the division, scoring 95 goals and losing only four games in the process.

Their squad still needs a lot of work. Financially speaking, Leeds don’t have too much wriggle room to compete. As United have spent two of the last three seasons in the second tier, Financial Fair Play dictates they can only lose £61m in the final year of their three-year cycle.

The proposed £100m budget was similar to Ipswich Town’s, yet they still finished 16 points adrift of 17th.

What does life after Cunha look like for Wolves?

Wolverhampton Wanderers stormed to safety in the second half of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. The Gold and Blacks were in serious trouble in the first half, which resulted in the sacking of Gary O’Neil.

Vitor Pereira turned out to be a brilliant appointment. The Portuguese boss inspired Wolves to finish with 42 points, four clear of fourth-bottom Tottenham.

Finances remain tight at Molineux, however. The sale of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United has left Wolves without their main match-winner. Ait-Nouri is also being tipped to leave.

Without quality replacements or reinforcements in crucial areas, especially the final third, Wolves could be dragged into the relegation battle again.

The most vulnerable ‘established’ Premier League outfit

Brentford could be looking over their shoulders the most next season. Bryan Mbeumo scored almost a third (20) of the Bees’ 66 Premier League goals in 2024/25. The Cameroon international is being tipped with a big-money move this summer.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who was one of the most impressive keepers in the league, has left for Bayer Leverkusen. Admittedly, he has been replaced by Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, but potentially losing Mbeumo and Flekken is still a serious upheaval for the squad.

The biggest challenge for Brentford could still be ahead. Danish head coach Thomas Frank has been linked with a move to Tottenham if the Lilywhites fire Ange Postecoglu this summer.

This would put the Bees in a serious state of uncertainty. The betting markets currently price them as a 20% shot for relegation, which feels very low, at least for the time being.