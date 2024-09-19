Premier League Predictions matchday 5

Manchester City vs Arsenal tops the billing in the Premier League this weekend, but there are plenty of mouthwatering fixtures to look forward to.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 5

(21/09/2024) - West Ham vs Chelsea: Chelsea to win @ 2.10 on Betway , indicating a 48% chance for the Blues to win.

(21/09/2024) - Aston Villa vs Wolves: Aston Villa to win @ 1.61 on Betway , indicating a 65% chance for a home win.

(21/09/2024) - Leicester vs Everton: Everton to win @ 2.87 on Betway , indicating a 36% chance of Sean Dyche’s side snatching their first victory.

(21/09/2024) - Tottenham vs Brentford: Tottenham to win @ 1.57 on Betway , indicating a 67% chance of Ange’s team getting back to winning ways.

(22/09/2024) - Manchester City vs Arsenal: Manchester City to win @ 1.83 on Betway, indicating a 56% chance for Pep’s side to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Maresca Can Mastermind an Away Win: West Ham vs Chelsea

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 13:30

Chelsea on the up under Maresca @ 2.10 Betway correct as of 16/09/2024

We bring you five bets on the 1x2 market courtesy of our football betting expert.

Julen Lopetegui hasn’t enjoyed a fantastic start to his tenure as West Ham boss. They have won just one of their four league matches thus far. The Hammers needed a last-gasp goal from Danny Ings to salvage a draw against Fulham and their defensive frailties are evident. West Ham have an average xGA of 2.12 per game, and only Ipswich’s defence has performed more poorly according to the underlying data.

Chelsea have picked up seven points from three matches since losing to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. They have the 6th-highest xGA and the 5th-lowest xGA so far, so we are tipping them to win this clash.

Wolves Continue to Falter: Aston Villa vs Wolves

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 16:00

Wolves’ woes set to continue @ 1.61 Betway correct as of 16/09/2024

Aston Villa found themselves two goals behind in their last league outing against Everton, but fought back valiantly to win 3-2. Unai Emery’s side finished in the top four last season and have spent heavily on reinforcements this summer. They beat Wolves 2-0 at Villa Park in the last campaign and we expect another home win here.

Wolves were never in a relegation battle last year, but the underlying numbers are a cause for concern. They gave up the 4th-most chances in the top flight, finishing the season with an XGA of 76.11. Gary O’Neil’s side are still waiting for their first league win of this term and have conceded an average of 2.75 goals per game.

Everton to Exploit Foxes’ Defence: Leicester vs Everton

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 16:00

A first win for Everton @ 2.87 Betway correct as of 16/09/2024

Leicester take on Everton this Saturday, with both teams still desperately searching for their first Premier League win of the season. The Foxes earned a point at Selhurst Park in their last match, but Steve Cooper’s side have lacked creativity. Their average is 8.8 shots per game, with an average xG of just 0.88.

Everton have squandered a two-goal lead in their last two games. Sean Dyche’s men played brilliantly for 30 minutes at Villa Park and a similar level of performance should be enough for them to get the better of Leicester.

Spurs to Secure Three Points: Tottenham vs Brentford

Date: 21/09/2024

Kick-off: 16:00

Tottenham to bounce back @ 1.57 Betway correct as of 16/09/2024

Tottenham dominated possession and were in the ascendancy for large periods of their clash with Arsenal last weekend. Ange Postecoglou’s side came unstuck from a corner, which proved decisive, but Spurs will be buoyed by the way they played against a title contender. This encounter with Brentford is the perfect opportunity for them to return to winning ways.

Since the start of last season, Brentford have won just five of their 21 league matches on the road. They have also won just one of the last seven head-to-heads against Tottenham. Over that period, the Bees have conceded an average of 1.71 goals per game.

City to Lay Down the Gauntlet: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Date: 22/09/2024

Kick-off: 17:30

City to extend unbeaten home run against Arsenal @ 1.83 Betway correct as of 16/09/2024

Manchester City have a two-point lead over Arsenal coming into this Sunday’s meeting at the Etihad. These sides have contested the title race in the last two seasons and Pep Guardiola’s side can steal an early march on their rivals with a win here. City are unbeaten in the league at home since the start of the last campaign. They have scored an average of 2.71 goals and conceded just 0.86 per game during that impressive run.

The Gunners haven’t won at the Etihad since 2015. They have lost on eight of their 10 visits to this ground since then. Arsenal have been fantastic in recent years, but ending their struggles on the road against Manchester City has proven difficult. Expect them to fall short once again.

Conclusion

Chelsea can build momentum by beating West Ham. Enzo Maresca is aiming to steer his team towards a top-four finish this season and there have been some encouraging signs early on. Elsewhere, Wolves head to Aston Villa after a slow start. Leicester vs Everton is a chance for one of these winless sides to deliver a huge blow to the other. Tottenham can get back on track by beating Brentford before Manchester City host Arsenal. Please remember to gamble responsibly when betting on this weekend’s Premier League action.