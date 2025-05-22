Premier League Predictions Matchday 38

Top-five race heats up as Villa, Newcastle, City, Forest, and Brentford need to win on the final day of the Premier League.

Match Selection Odds Man Utd vs Aston Villa Aston Villa 1.75 Fulham vs Man City Man City 1.62 Newcastle v Everton Newcastle 1.35 Wolves vs Brentford Brentford 2.30 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Nottingham Forest 3.00

Odds via Betway correct as at time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Villa End Season on a High

Date: 25/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:00

Our tip: Aston Villa 1.75 with Betway

It’s crunch time for Aston Villa. They must win at Old Trafford and hope for favourable results in other matches to get into the top five. Villa have been in good form lately as they’ve won eight of their last nine league games.

Meanwhile, United play a cup final in Spain midweek, while Villa have had a week to rest and recover. Villa have not done well in this match in past years. However, this could be their chance to turn the H2H form around given what's at stake. Moreover, United are winless in their last eight home league games.

Prediction 2: Fulham vs Man City: Cityzens Book Champions League Spot

Date: 25/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:00

Our tip: Man City 1.62 with Betway

City are certain to finish in the top five. A victory against Fulham will secure their place in next season’s Champions League. They have bounced back with a draw midweek win after their disappointing defeat in the FA Cup.

City have won their last 17 matches against Fulham, with Pep Guardiola in charge for 12 of those victories. This is one of his longest perfect winning records against any team in his career, and a victory in this match would make it his best ever. On top of that, Fulham have lost three of their last four home games.

Prediction 3: Newcastle vs Everton: Magpies Sign Off in Style

Date: 25/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:00

Our tip: Newcastle 1.35 with Betway

Although Newcastle’s 1-0 loss against Arsenal last weekend ended their hopes of a second-place finish, they are almost certain to secure a top-five finish. They will need to win against Everton to book their spot in next season’s Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side have won four of their last six fixtures against Everton at St James’ Park. Newcastle have won six Premier League matches in a row at home, while the Toffeess haven’t beaten any of the top six away from home all season.

Prediction 4: Wolves vs Brentford: Midweek Hangover for Wolves

Date: 25/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:00

Our tip: Brentford 2.30 with Betway

Wolves are one of four teams in midweek league action. They have travelled to Palace recently, so they’ve had less time to recover than Brentford and have nothing to play for. Therefore, these factors could have a bad impact on the final day.

The Bees have won two of their last three Premier League matches at Molineux. Moreover, they have won four of their last five league fixtures, while Wolves are winless in three. Brentford still want to finish eighth, a spot that could qualify them for European competition.

Prediction 5: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Forest edge top-five showdown

Date: 25/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:00

Our tip: Nottingham Forest 3.00 with Betway

The most important fixture of the final day is at the City Ground. Top-five rivals Nottingham Forest and Chelsea go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all clash. Forest have to win because they have more at stake as they are currently outside the top five

The Garibaldi won against West Ham last weekend. Also, a packed City Ground could give them a big boost. Even though they don’t have a great record against Chelsea, the importance of this match should give them plenty of motivation.

Conclusion

The stakes are high this weekend, so the best strategy would be to back teams that still have something to play for. That’s why we’ve looked at top-five challengers,

Newcastle, Villa, City and Forest need to win just to secure their positions. Meanwhile, Brentford need to win too and hope for favourable results elsewhere.