Premier League Predictions Matchday 37

We’ve got Premier League predictions for matchday 37 for this midweek round. There are picks that involve Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Match Selection Odds Aston Villa vs Tottenham Aston Villa 1.38 Everton vs Southampton Everton 1.40 Brentford vs Fulham Brentford 1.83 Arsenal vs Newcastle Newcastle 3.75 Crystal Palace v Wolves Crystal Palace 2.32

Odds via Betway correct as at time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Tottenham: Villa Boost Champions League Hopes

Date: 16/05/2025

Kick-off time: 20:30

Our tip: Aston Villa 1.38 with Betway

It’s crunch time for Aston Villa. They’re narrowly outside the top five, and this game against Spurs is a must win. Since Spurs will play in the Europa League final after this clash, Villa could face a weaker side.

Moreover, they haven’t been beaten at home since October 2024 across all competitions. Their last league defeat at home was in August 2024. Villa have won seven in a row on home turf. Also, they’ve won four of their last six meetings against Spurs. That run includes a 2-1 home win in the FA Cup in February.

Prediction 2: Everton vs Southampton: Fitting Goodison Farewell

Date: 18/05/2025

Kick-off time: 13:00

Our tip: Everton 1.40 with Betway

It’s the end of an era for Everton. Their match against an already-relegated Southampton is their final at Goodison Park. Therefore, the Toffees will be desperate to bid farewell to their famous ground in style.

David Moyes’ men had a great come-from-behind 3-1 win against Fulham last weekend. They’ve lost only one of their last eight home league games. Everton are expected to win given the emotions of leaving Goodison and their struggling opponent.

Prediction 3: Brentford vs Fulham: Strong Bees Finish

Date: 18/05/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Brentford 1.83 with Betway

Brentford are currently one of the league’s most in-form sides. They aim for a strong season finish and are in European contention. The Bees have won four in a row in the league, and currently sit in eighth.

If Palace don’t win the FA Cup, eighth place will be enough for Europe. Meanwhile, Fulham are in bad form. The Cottagers have lost four of their last five games and appear to be ‘on the beach’. Also, Brentford have won four of the last five home meetings against them.

Prediction 4: Arsenal vs Newcastle: Toon Boost Their Top-Five Bid

Date: 18/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Newcastle 3.75 with Betway

After a nosedive in form, Arsenal are looking over their shoulders. They should still have enough for a top-five finish. Yet a second-place finish is far from assured. Newcastle could even knock them off their perch here.

The Gunners are winless in five games across all competitions. To make matters worse, they lost Mikel Merino last weekend after his red card at Anfield. Meanwhile, Newcastle have won eight of their last 10 across all competitions. Also, they have already beat Arsenal three times this season in the league and cup. Therefore, their odds apper incredibly generous.

Prediction 5: Crystal Palace vs Wolves: No Wembley Hangover

Date: 20/05/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Crystal Palace 2.32 with Betway

Palace return to action at home against Wolves a few days after competing in the FA Cup final at Wembley. The FA Cup has attracted most of the attention for Oliver Glasner’s side. They remain a strong side at home, though. The Eagles have won three home league games and are unbeaten in five.

They’ve got an impressive record against Wolves as they have won six of their last eight meetings. That includes each of the last four on this ground. Meanwhile, Wolves have lost two league games in a row without finding the net. They arrive in the capital on a huge downer.

Conclusion

There is plenty of value this weekend. Villa, Everton and Brentford are all short-priced favourites for a reason.

Newcastle and Palace offer good odds as well. Newcastle are a hefty price, but face an out-of-form Gunners. Palace’s great record against Wolves makes them a smart pick.