Premier League Predictions Matchday 35

We’ve got Premier League Predictions for matchday 35 for this weekend round. The picks from matches involve Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Our Predictions for Premier League Matchday 35

Match Selection Odds Aston Villa vs Fulham Aston Villa 1.78 Everton vs Ipswich Everton 1.50 Arsenal vs Bournemouth Arsenal 2.10 Brighton vs Newcastle Newcastle 2.30 Chelsea vs Liverpool Liverpool 3.10

Odds via Betway correct as at time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Fulham: Lions Boost Champions League Hopes

Date: 03/05/2025

Kick-off time: 13:30

Our tip: Aston Villa @1.78 with Betway

It’s crunch time for Aston Villa. They’re chasing a five spot and must win against Fulham to keep those hopes alive. Fortunately, they’ve won six in a row at Villa Park and haven’t been beaten at home since October 2024 across all competitions.

After their last league defeat at home in August 2024, the Lions have won six of the last seven head-to-head meetings. Moreover, Boss Unai Emery has won all six managerial meetings against Fulham, too.

Prediction 2: Everton vs Ipswich: The Blues’ Misery Continues

Date: 03/05/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Everton @1.50 with Betway

Backing against any team facing Southampton is probably a safe bet at the moment. Everton should be able to beat an already-relegated Ipswich. Although the Blues have won only once across their last nine league games, it shouldn’t put off bettors.

They’ll want to put on a good performance as this is one of their last matches at Goodison. That shouldn’t be a problem as Ipswich have only one victory across their last 15 league matches. On top of that, Everton haven’t lost at home to a bottom-half side this season.

Prediction 3: Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Cherries’ Demise Rolls On

Date: 03/05/2025

Kick-off time: 18:30

Our tip: Arsenal @2.10 with Betway

Arsenal are priced generously this weekend. This may be because this game falls between their Champions League semi-final with PSG. However, their league form has not suffered despite European commitments. In fact, the Gunners are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.

Moreover, they’ve only lost one and won 13 of their last 20 home league games. Arsenal also have a great record against Bournermouth. They’ve won 13 times across their last 17 clashes and have been unbeaten at home in all eight matches.

Prediction 4: Brighton vs Newcastle: Toon Increase Their Top-Five Bid

Date: 04/05/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

Our tip: Newcastle @2.30 with Betway

With the top-five race heating up, Newcastle ideally need a win here. They are in good form, with seven wins across their last eight games in all competitions. Meanwhile, Brighton have only won one of their last seven matches.

That win came last weekend, but it wasn't a convincing performance. They played against a poor West Ham side. Newcastle will be a tougher opponent, as they've won six of their last nine away league games. The odds for them to win might be higher because they haven’t won on their last seven visits to this ground. Current form suggests that could end here.

Prediction 5: Chelsea vs Liverpool: No Title Hangover for Reds

Date: 04/05/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Liverpool @3.10 with Betway

The best value bet of the weekend might be on Liverpool away to Chelsea. The Reds secured the title last weekend with a 5-1 win against Spurs. The bookmakers suggest a title hangover it seems. However, Arne Slot will want his team to play sharp.

There’s a whole week to recover from their title-winning game. So, a title hangover seems unlikely. Moreover, Liverpool have won their last three games against Chelsea and haven’t lost against them since March 2021. In the leagues, the Reds haven’t lost at home since 2018.

Conclusion

There are plenty of value bets this weekend. Villa, Everton, and Arsenal are all short-priced favourites, and their recent performances support those odds.

Newcastle and Liverpool offer great value. They have tough away assignments, but are in better form than their respective hosts.