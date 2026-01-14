Premier League predictions Matchday 22

There’s a huge Manchester derby coming up, in addition to picks from matches involving Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Tottenham.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 22

Selection Odds Man City to beat Man Utd 1.91 Tottenham to beat West Ham 1.73 Arsenal to beat Forest 1.57 Newcastle to beat Wolves 1.75 Aston Villa to beat Everton 1.65

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Cityzens to claim Manchester bragging rights

Date: 17/01/2026

17/01/2026 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Man City to beat Man Utd at odds of 1.91 on Betway

If Manchester United anticipated an improvement following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, their expectations haven’t been met. Draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley were disappointing. On top of that, they suffered a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup at the weekend. They might have home advantage for this Manchester derby, but they’re underdogs at Old Trafford.

In contrast, Manchester City will be confident as they visit their neighbours. They’re currently on a 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and scored 10 goals in their FA Cup win over Exeter City. Pep Guardiola’s men will back themselves to secure another win over their inter-city rivals.

Tottenham vs West Ham: Spurs set for much-needed boost

Date: 17/01/2026

17/01/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Tottenham to beat West Ham at odds of 1.73 on Betway

Tottenham Hotspur are currently on a four-game winless streak following their loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup over the weekend, which has increased the pressure on Thomas Frank. However, they face a team in even worse form this weekend, and are expected to clinch three points. Home advantage hasn’t counted for much this season, but they’re likely to win here.

West Ham United achieved a victory on Sunday to progress in the cup, though they required extra time to knock out Championship side, Queens Park Rangers, at home. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men have now gone nine without victory, and there is speculation over Lucas Paqueta’s future. Their Premier League winless run is likely to continue this week.

Forest vs Arsenal: Gunners to shoot down Tricky Trees

Date: 17/01/2026

17/01/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Forest at odds of 1.57 on Betway

Last week, Nottingham Forest ended a four-game losing streak as they beat West Ham United, which moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone. However, a defeat away to second-tier Wrexham followed this result. They’ve struggled against most of the top teams so far in 2025/26, and that seems set to continue.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal may have had to settle for a point against Liverpool in their last game, but the gameweek was generally positive for them. Draws for those directly below them meant that they maintained their six-point lead at the top, and they still appear strong. They have a Carabao Cup game to contend with in midweek, but that shouldn’t stop them from winning at the City Ground.

Wolves vs Newcastle: Magpies continue to soar

Date: 18/01/2026

18/01/2026 Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip: Newcastle to beat Wolves at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Following a difficult period, Wolverhampton Wanderers are now unbeaten in four games across all competitions. This run included a significant 6-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. However, they’ll face a much tougher test against Newcastle United. While Wolves have demonstrated improved resilience by scoring in five consecutive matches, they remain in a precarious league position.

The Magpies booked their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday by beating Bournemouth, following a lengthy penalty shootout victory. They’ve lost only two of their last 12 competitive fixtures, and Eddie Howe’s men will be very confident. Having scored nine goals in their last three Premier League games, the visiting side possess an offensive threat that may prove difficult for Wolverhampton to contain.

Aston Villa vs Everton: In-form Villans march on

Date: 18/01/2026

18/01/2026 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Aston Villa to Everton at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Aston Villa are having a brilliant season under Unai Emery. They’ve only been beaten once across their last 15 games, and are scoring a lot of goals. Furthermore, the Villans haven’t been beaten at Villa Park since August. Given this consistent record, they’re anticipated to maintain their unbeaten home streak this weekend.

Everton are experiencing a challenging period, as well. They’ve only won once in their last seven matches. While they have proven difficult to beat on the road, losing only once in their last six away games, this trip to Birmingham represents a tough task. Despite Everton's potential to challenge the hosts, a victory for Aston Villa is the most likely outcome.

Conclusion

Two things are for certain this weekend, Arsenal won’t lose top spot and there will be no change in the bottom three. However, there is plenty to play for elsewhere - and the race for a spot in the top four is wide open. We’re expecting plenty of goals in England’s top flight once again.

We’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.