The opening weekend of the Premier League is the chance for each club to start the long campaign off on the right note. We’ve picked out five key clashes and analysed the data ahead of the big kick-off.

Our predictions for Premier League matchday 1

(16/08/2024) - Manchester United vs Fulham: Manchester United to win @ 1.618 on 1xBet , indicating a 65% chance for Manchester United to win.

(17/08/2024) - Ipswich vs Liverpool: Liverpool to win @ 1.356 on 1xBet , indicating a 74% chance for Liverpool to win.

(17/08/2024) - Everton vs Brighton: Draw @ 3.66 on 1xBet , indicating a 30% chance for the match to end in a draw.

(17/08/2024) - Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: Bournemouth to win @ 3.705 on 1xBet , indicating a 36% chance for Bournemouth to win.

(17/08/2024) - Chelsea vs Manchester City: Manchester City to win @ 1.852 on 1xBet, indicating a 55% chance for Manchester City to win.

The Red Devils to Start with a Home Win: Manchester United vs Fulham

Date: 16/08/2024

Kick-off : 20:00

Erik Ten Hag’s side to record a win @1.618 on 1xBet correct as of 13/08/24

Manchester United played reasonably well against Manchester City in the Community Shield. They had the better quality of chances before going on to lose the game on penalties, but there are signs they have improved tactically since last season.

Fulham recorded a rare win at Old Trafford last season, but the stats indicate lightning shouldn’t strike twice. Their last 10 games away to Manchester United have seen them concede an average of 2.3 goals per game and score just 1.1.

Arne Slot to Make a Winning Start: Ipswich vs Liverpool

Date: 17/08/2024

Kick-off : 12:30

Liverpool to begin the slot era with a win @ 1.356 on 1xBet correct as of 13/08/24

Ipswich have earned back-to-back promotions to the Premier League, but their opening game against Liverpool should prove to be a baptism of fire.

Jurgen Klopp has departed Liverpool, but they have been lethal in pre-season. Arne Slot has this team singing from the same hymn sheet. They have won four of their five friendly games in the lead up to this season, scoring 10 goals. Their attacking potency should come as no surprise. The Reds had the highest xG in the Premier League last season, with an average of 2.35 per game. They should be able to put the Tractor Boys to the sword here.

The Toffees are Difficult to Crack at Goodison: Everton vs Brighton

Date: 17/08/2024

Kick-off : 15:00

Honours even at Goodison Park @ 3.66 on 1xBet correct as of 13/08/24

These teams had to share the spoils in both of their meetings last season and the price for a draw looks appealing here. Everton have lost just one of their last nine Premier League matches in front of their own fans. They have only managed to score an average of 1.22 goals per game during that run and they’re unlikely to be free-scoring here.

Brighton have looked good under Fabian Hurzeler in pre-season, but the first competitive fixture represents a real test. The bookmakers have had a hard time separating these teams and we’re inclined to agree.

The Cherries to Make a Better Start: Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Date: 17/08/2024

Kick-off : 15:00

Bournemouth to emerge victorious @ 3.705 on 1xBet correct as of 13/08/24

Bournemouth made a nightmare start to last season, but things started to click under Andoni Iraola as the months wore on. His brand of high-pressing football steered the team to a 12th-place finish and they have what it takes to get the better of Forest on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest have lost both of their matches against Bournemouth at the City Ground 3-2 since they returned to the top tier of English football. They’ve lost five of their nine home league matches in 2024 and that poor record should be extended here.

Manchester City Remain the Team to Beat: Chelsea vs Manchester City

Date: 18/08/2024

Kick-off : 16:30

City to win the battle at the Bridge @ 1.852 on 1xBet correct as of 13/08/24

Manchester City won the Community Shield last weekend despite missing several key players and several are set to return for the opening game of the Premier League. This will be Pep Guardiola’s ninth season in charge of City. He has won seven of their eight matches on the opening weekend.

Chelsea haven’t beaten City since 2021 when Thomas Tuchel masterminded a Champions League final victory over Pep’s team. Since then, they have lost eight of their 10 matches against the reigning champions.

Conclusion

Manchester United and Liverpool can make winning starts to their season before the bulk of the action gets underway. Everton are aiming to avoid a relegation scrap this season and a point against Brighton would be welcomed.

Bournemouth have to deal with the loss of Dominic Solanke, but there is still cause for optimism. Manchester City can lay down the gauntlet by securing all three points at Stamford Bridge. Please remember to gamble responsibly as the action gets underway this weekend.