Portugal vs Armenia predictions: Hosts to qualify with big win

Our betting expert expects a dominant performance from Portugal, who should start fast and win the game without conceding.

Best bets for Portugal vs Armenia

Half with most goals - 1st Half at odds of 2.88 on Betway

Portugal to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.38 on Betway

Portugal to win to nil at odds of 1.49 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Portugal 4-0 Armenia

Goalscorers prediction - Portugal: Bruno Fernandes x2, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao

Portugal had the opportunity to seal qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday night. However, they slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat in Dublin against Ireland.

Roberto Martinez’s side also slipped up in their previous match, only drawing 2-2 at home to Hungary. Despite that, they still only need to win this favourable fixture to clinch their World Cup spot.

Armenia’s slim hopes were ended by a 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Yerevan on Thursday. They’ve lost all three matches since beating the Irish 2-1 at home in September. That means the visitors are only playing for pride in this match.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Armenia

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Dalot, Veiga, Dias, Semedo, Vitinha, R. Neves, Leao, Fernandes, B. Silva, Ramos

Armenia expected lineup: Avagyan, Tiknizyan, S. Muradyan, Mkrtchyan, Arutyunyan, Piloyan, Shaghoyan, Spertsyan, K. Muradyan, Sevikyan, Ranos

Expect a reaction from Portugal

Having dominated most of their matches in this group, some complacency appeared to creep in for Portugal on their visit to the Irish capital. Troy Parrott’s brace ensured they were 2-0 down by the break. A red card for Cristiano Ronaldo later capped a miserable night for the Iberians.

However, that result may not necessarily be good news for Armenia. Portugal will be entirely focused on this match and will want to start quickly as they bid to seal qualification at the second attempt.

They raced into a 3-0 lead in 32 minutes when these sides last met in September. While they’ll have to cope without Ronaldo here, Bruno Fernandes’ return from suspension is very welcome. That should help them quickly get back on track, and there may be value in backing the first half to feature the most goals.

Portugal vs Armenia Bet 1: Half with most goals - 1st Half at odds of 2.88 on Betway

Hosts to net at least four times

The quality gap was evident throughout the previous meeting. Portugal won that game 5-0, having created 6.3 xG in an utterly dominant performance. Fernandes completed four key passes, while Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice.

Ronaldo’s place is likely to go to Goncalo Ramos on Sunday. The PSG striker is a capable deputy, with a healthy strike rate of nine goals in 21 international appearances so far. Rafael Leao may also come into the side, so their attack should be rested and eager to defeat Armenia.

It has been a really strong 2025 overall for Portugal. They won the Nations League in the summer with an average of 2.22 goals per game. This should be their most favourable fixture of the calendar year, and backing the hosts to score over 3.5 goals offers value.

Portugal vs Armenia Bet 2: Portugal to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.38 on Betway

Visitors to fail to score

Given how badly exposed their defence was in September’s meeting, it’s hard to see Armenia boss Yegishe Melikyan taking many risks here. He’s likely to set his team up with a back five, and will hope his players can ask some questions on the break.

While Portugal are not without their defensive flaws, Armenia may struggle to get into enough advanced positions to expose them. They’ve only scored in one of their five matches in this group. With the exception of a fine 2-1 win over Ireland, they’ve created under 0.5 xG in every fixture.

Armenia have averaged only 0.43 goals per game in competitive football in 2025. Their struggles at both ends of the pitch suggest that Portugal should win to nil.