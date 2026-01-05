Nigeria vs Mozambique predictions: Embracing the favourites tag

Our betting expert expects Nigeria to continue their group stage form and defeat Mozambique to qualify for another AFCON quarter-final.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Mozambique

1x2 - Nigeria at odds of 1.34 on Betway

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.17 on Betway

Anytime goalscorer - Ademola Lookman at odds of 3.15 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 3-1 Mozambique

Nigeria 3-1 Mozambique Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze; Mozambique: Faisal Bangal

Nigeria started this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in low spirits, having failed to secure a spot at next year’s World Cup. The Super Eagles were still rated as favourites, but were at the back of the queue to lift their fourth AFCON trophy.

However, Eric Chelle’s men have achieved three wins across three games in the group stage. Those stats suggest that Nigeria had an easy time in the group, which is why they’re now considered one of the firm favourites to go all the way.

However, examining those victories in depth shows some vulnerabilities for opposition teams to exploit. Nonetheless, Nigeria will still enjoy facing Mozambique, one of the best third-ranked teams in the tournament.

The Mambas registered their first-ever AFCON victory, defeating Gabon 3-2 on Matchday 2.. It was enough to get Chiquinho Conde’s men into the knockouts for the first time.

It’s uncharted territory for the Southern African nation, and facing one of Africa’s giants won’t be easy. However, anything can happen in knockout matches, so this should be an interesting fixture.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Mozambique

Nigeria expected lineup: Nwabali, Onyemaechi, Bassey, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Lookman, Osimhen, Chukwueze

Mozambique expected lineup: Siluane, Calila, Mexer, Mandava, Langa, Guima, Amade, Catamo, Domingues, Witi, Bangal

Awed by the occasion

Nigeria have been in excellent form recently, as they’ve won eight of their last 11 internationals, losing just twice in that sequence of games. Furthermore, the Super Eagles advanced from this stage of AFCON in two of the last three editions.

They shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the situation, unlike Mozambique. Conde’s men are prepared for this fixture, but this is their first appearance at the knockout stages of AFCON. Given their recent form, the magnitude of the occasion may prove difficult to manage.

The Mambas have struggled for consistency, with their recent victory over Gabon serving as their only win in AFCON history and their sole triumph in their last six international matches. During that period, Mozambique suffered four defeats, including a loss to Cameroon in the group stage.

Nigeria also boast a positive record against the Mambas, remaining unbeaten across five previous meetings. The Super Eagles won four of those matches consecutively. As a result, the West African side are widely expected to progress to the quarter-finals.

Defensive vulnerabilities despite success

While Chelle’s charges ended the group stages as one of only two teams to secure a 100% record, their path was not without complications. The Super Eagles won two group matches by a one-goal margin, but failed to keep a clean sheet in either.

Nigeria established a 3-0 lead in their last two fixtures but subsequently allowed their opponents to score after reducing their intensity. That’s the type of encouragement that Mozambique need as they aim to extend their run at this AFCON.

Four goals scored in their last two games should inspire Conde’s men to breach the Nigerian defence. Moreover, they found the back of the net in each of the last two head-to-heads, setting up the Mambas for some success on Monday night.

Each of Nigeria’s last six matches saw both teams score, while four of Mozambique’s last five featured the same outcome. Also, the Super Eagles conceded exactly once in six of their last nine outings.

Rested and ready to deliver goals

Chelle was able to rest some of his stars in their final group game. With Nigeria already qualified, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman were the notable absentees in their 3-1 win over Uganda.

The latter has already had a brilliant start to AFCON. Lookman registered two goals and two assists in the opening two games. Having scored in consecutive matches, he will aim to extend his scoring streak to three games.

He’s been one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the tournament so far. If they’re to get far in this competition, there’s a chance he will continue in the same vein.

