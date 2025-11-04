Newcastle vs Athletic Club predictions: Tips as inconsistent duo clash

Neither side is in particularly good form at the moment, so home advantage could play a big part. We’re backing a slender Newcastle victory.

+

Best bets for Newcastle vs Athletic Club

Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Anthony Gordon to score or assist at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Newcastle 2-1 Athletic Club

Goalscorers prediction - Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon - Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta

Just when Newcastle United thought they’d turned a corner, they were left stunned by West Ham United over the weekend. A run of three wins came to an end as the Hammers picked up a 3-1 victory, and the Magpies remain stuck in mid-table. Things are going pretty well in the Champions League, however, and they’ll back themselves here.

After a solid start to the season, Athletic Club find themselves out of sorts as they head to St. James’ Park this week. They’ve lost their last two La Liga games, and have only won two of their last 11 in all competitions. They’ll probably have a tough evening in England.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Athletic Club

Newcastle expected lineup: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Thiaw, Burn, Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Athletic Club expected lineup: Simon, Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche, Rego, Jauregizar, N. Williams, Sancet, Navarro, Guruzeta

A night for attackers

So far this season, 14 matches involving these two sides have seen both teams find the net. It’s happened seven times each, including in their most recent fixtures. It’s clear that both defences can be breached when the attackers are in form.

There are question marks over big players for this one, however, with Anthony Gordon and Nico Williams both potential absences. They’re both big goal threats, and their respective managers hope to have them available. Even if they’re not, these two sides have plenty of attacking talent.

With neither team particularly solid defensively, both Eddie Howe and Ernesto Valverde will see weaknesses to exploit. It’s likely to result in action at both ends of the pitch, but Newcastle will aim to outscore their opponents.

Newcastle vs Athletic Club Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Goals on the horizon

Six of Athletic’s games this season have seen over 2.5 goals, while Newcastle have reached that mark nine times. When you put these two teams together, it seems like goals are the way to go - because the match itself could be quite close. All of the Magpies’ UCL games have seen three or more goals scored, and we expect something similar in this clash.

The hosts can take encouragement from Lehoiak’s two clean sheets this season. Nick Woltemade will sense a real opportunity to add to his tally. Yoane Wissa is absent due to injury, but with the likes of Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes, Newcastle carry plenty of threat.

Athletic will be without Inaki Williams, who joins a pretty lengthy list of absentees. However, Gorka Guruzeta can be a handful, and if Nico Williams makes the cut, then the danger level increases. There’s good reason to foresee a few goals on Tyneside.

Newcastle vs Athletic Club Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 on Betway

The value pick with a risk

Anthony Gordon hasn’t had the best of seasons in the Premier League, but he’s been in exceptional form in Europe. With five goals and assists in three games, he’s clearly one of Newcastle’s key threats if fit. Howe said his hip injury was minor, and the England international will be desperate to get out there and continue his strong UCL form.

Woltemade is seen as the bookies’ favourite to find the net, followed by Will Osula and Murphy - while Guruzeta is understandably top for the visitors. With plenty of goalmouth action expected, there are a few players worth looking at in the ‘goal or assist’ market. Gordon’s fitness doubts could create value, and he could get the nod to feature on another big night at St. James’.