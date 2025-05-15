We’ve got MLS bets of the week predictions, with picks from matches involving New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

Match Selection Odds CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Columbus Crew 2.38 Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati FC Cincinnati 2.30 Austin FC vs Atlanta United Austin FC 2.05 Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United Minnesota United 2.50 Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls Nashville SC 1.95

Prediction 1: CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew: Columbus to Remain Undefeated On The Road

Date: 15/05/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: Columbus Crew 2.30 on Betway

Columbus Crew have been in excellent form so far in the MLS, having lost just one game - the fewest in the Eastern Conference. This has put them level at the top of the standings. Wilfried Nancy’s team are undefeated away from home, and they have scored eight goals in five away matches.

CF Montreal finally grabbed their first victory in their last match, but Columbus are a much tougher test. Montreal are still yet to win at home and have only scored once in their own stadium.

Prediction 2: Toronto FC vs FC Cincinnati: History Suggests a Tough Task for Toronto

Date: 15/05/2025

Kick-off time: 01:30

Our tip: FC Cincinnati 2.30 on Betway

FC Cincinnati are the other side sitting joint top of the Eastern Conference, and they currently lead the way on goal difference. Pat Noonan’s team have won three of their last four away matches where they scored six goals.

Toronto have been poor at home, having won one game out of six. The away side came out on top the last three times Cincinnati faced Toronto at home. The Canadian club haven’t been able to beat Cincinnati in their last seven matches.

Prediction 3: Austin FC vs Atlanta United: Austin FC’s Strong Defence Could be Key

Date: 15/05/2025

Kick-off time: 03:00

Our tip: Austin FC 2.05 on Betway

Atlanta are second bottom in the Eastern Conference and are winless in their last six matches. Ronny Deila’s team haven’t won a game in away fixtures and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Austin FC triumphed 0-3 in their only previous encounter. Nico Estevez’s side have lost just one of their last four at home and have kept five clean sheets across all games in the MLS.

Prediction 4: Houston Dynamo FC vs Minnesota United: Houston May Struggle Against Minnesota’s Exceptional Defence

Date: 15/05/2025

Kick-off time: 02:30

Our tip: Minnesota United 2.50 on Betway

Minnesota have won their last three games in a row and are undefeated away from home in their last six matches. Currently second in the Western Conference, Eric Ramsey’s team have kept the highest number of clean sheets in the MLS and have shut out their opponents on six different occasions.

Houston have lost their last two league matches, and they lost 1-3 at home in their most recent fixture. Dynamo have won just two of seven games at home. Houston are also not efficient in front of goal, having netted only 11 times so far in the MLS, which is an average of 0.9 goals per game.

Prediction 5: Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls: Nashville Dominate at Home

Date: 15/05/2025

Kick-off time: 02:30

Our tip: Nashville SC 1.95 on Betway

Nashville have won their last four home matches and scored 12 times in this process. BJ Callaghan’s team have the joint-best home record in the Eastern Conference, having won five of their seven MLS home games.

The Red Bulls may have scored seven against a depleted LA Galaxy side in their last match, but they have been poor in away matches. The New York Red Bulls are yet to win away from home and have picked up a mere two points from a possible 15 on the road.

Conclusion

These key matchups could shape the rest of the campaigns. Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo have a difficult assignment ahead as they take on two of the best defences in the MLS, Austin FC and Minnesota United.

Nashville’s incredible home record may allow them to push higher up the Eastern Conference, especially against the New York Red Bulls who are winless away from home.

Both Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati hope to go clear at the top of the table in the East with both sides being on 25 points. There is a lot at stake, but as always, please remember to bet responsibly on the MLS bets of the week.