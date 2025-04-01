4 Underdogs to Back in Midweek European Cup Matches

Arminia Bielefeld pulled off a shock run to reach the final four, and Cannes are defying the odds too. More upsets could be on the horizon.

It’s semi-final time across Europe as clubs battle it out for cup silverware, and plenty of underdogs remain active. Can any make the final two?

Underdog bets in European cups Odds Arminia Bielefeld to beat Bayer Leverkusen 10.00 Empoli to beat Bologna 5.75 Real Sociedad to progress past Real Madrid 6.50 Cannes to beat Stade Reims 5.50

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bielefeld to Trouble Holders in Pokal

The German Cup is no stranger to underdog stories. Last season, 2. Bundesliga’s FC Kaiserslautern made it all the way to the final only to be narrowly defeated 1-0 by Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadion.

Arminia Bielefeld are the latest plucky side to challenge the German elite, and they’re doing an excellent job. The third-tier side knocked out three Bundesliga clubs en route to the semis, but now face their biggest test yet. VfB Stuttgart or RB Leipzig await whoever comes out on top in Bielefeld.

Michel Kniat’s side have won seven of their last nine, including a remarkable victory over Werder Bremen, so they are in good form. However, Leverkusen are the reigning champions, and Xabi Alonso’s men have rediscovered their form, scoring seven in their last two. This could well be the end of what has been a magical road for the 3. Bundesliga team.

Coppa Italia Challenges Serie A High-Flyers

Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli or Lazio have won all of the last 16 Coppa Italia tournaments between them. You’d have to go back to 2002 for the last time one of Italy’s historically successful sides didn’t lift the trophy. Parma won the competition that year, despite finishing 10th in Serie A.

That could change this year, with relegation-threatened Empoli in the semis and just one of the aforementioned giants - Inter - still in contention. Azzurri Empolesi’s recent record has been horrible, with no win over 90 minutes at all so far. However, they shocked Italian football in February by knocking out Juventus via a penalty shootout, and Bologna will be wary.

Over two legs, Vincenzo Italiano’s Rossoblù should assert their dominance, but Empoli will be confident at Stadio Carlo Castellani. They’ve only scored two goals on home soil in 2025, but their shock win over Juventus will give them reason to believe.

Too Many Matches for Madrid?

Practically anybody is considered an underdog when facing Real Madrid, but Real Sociedad have matched Los Blancos in Copa del Rey trophies over the last decade. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a 1-0 first-leg lead, and home advantage in the second, yet Sociedad are far from finished.

You’d expect the Madridistas to get the job done at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially with the La Liga title in Barcelona’s hands. However, of all the underdogs still left in Europe’s big cup competitions, they seem most likely to spring an upset.

Ancelotti’s side lost two games over 90 minutes in March, so they showed they can be vulnerable. While Sociedad’s only win of late came against lowly Real Valladolid, there’s certainly scope for a turnaround.

Fourth Tier Upset in Coupe de France?

There are actually two underdog stories in the Coupe de France this season, and technically both could make the final. First up, it’s Dunkerque, battling for safety in Ligue 2 but in the final four against PSG, while fourth-tier Cannes go against Stade Reims.

The Parisiens should overcome Les Maritimes with ease as they pursue their 16th title, but Les Dragons may cause Reims some problems. They have home advantage on their side, and they have only lost two of their last 21 across all competitions. In Julien Domingues they have an attacker with 21 goals to his name, while Chafik Abbas has proven a real handful.

Reims secured an impressive win over Marseille at the weekend, which handed PSG a boost in Ligue 1, but it was their first win in 90 minutes since December. With that in mind, they'll definitely be wary of the little guy.