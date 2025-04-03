Value in Backing Ligue 1 Rivals as Injuries Derail Unsettled Marseille

The French Club’s recent run of form has been poor. Bettors may want to look at alternative options before backing Marseille for a top-four place.

Marseille have been hit with yet another injury blow to their defence as they push for Champions League qualification in Ligue 1.

Ligue 1 Top Four Finish Market Odds Marseille 1.14 Monaco 1.12 Nice 2.20 Lille 2.37 Strasbourg 4.00 Lyon 3.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What’s Happening at Marseille

Marseille have had a strong season and have largely remained in a comfortable position for a top-four finish. However, after three losses in a row, there’s no guarantee of Champions League football next season for Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

One of the main reasons for Marseille’s drop in form is their current growing injury list. At centre-back, both Leonardo Balerdi and Luiz Felipe have sustained injuries. Another key defender, Michael Murillo, has only just returned to the bench after suffering an injury in early March.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also unavailable due to a calf injury. He was a key player for Marseille as he played every possible minute in all but one of his appearances.

Nevertheless, Marseille have been losing games they were expected to win. They were defeated 3-1 by relegation-threatened Reims in the club’s last bout.

Currently, scoring goals has been a problem for De Zerbi’s team as they’ve scored four in their last five and conceded 10 in the same period.

This recent theme hasn’t spanned across the whole season though as Marseille are the second-highest goalscoring team in the league with 54 goals scored. This is an average of two per game.

Due to a positive start to their Ligue 1 campaign, Marseille hold a decent position in third place with 49 points. The French club have some important away games coming up against Monaco and Lille, and they could be season-defining.

Top Four Chase Heating Up in Ligue 1

The fight for Champions League spots is fiercely competitive, with five points between second and seventh.

Marseille are favoured by most bookies for a top-four spot, but their form across the season has put them in a strong position.

Monaco are above Marseille, and they have been in excellent form lately, having won three of their last four games. They hold the shortest odds with most bookies to finish top four, but facing three of the top seven in their remaining games may see them stumble.

Nice are just below Marseille. After winning four games in a row, they have gone winless in their last three.

With odds on most bookies just over evens, there’s potential for value in a bet in favour of Nice here. They hold an impressive defensive record with just 33 goals conceded.

Strasbourg, the underdogs, are generally given longer odds. However, they are currently on an incredible run with six wins in their last seven. If they continue this run, there will be plenty of value in a top-four bet.

The other two notable teams are Lille and Lyon. Lille have the second-best defensive record in the league with only 28 goals conceded. They are currently missing out on a top-four spot on goal difference.

As for Lyon, they sit two points from fourth after seven wins in their last nine. With their recent upturn in form, a top-four finish for them could provide value at decent odds.