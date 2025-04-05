Man United vs Man City Predictions: Marmoush to Guide City to Victory

We’ve got Man United vs Man City predictions for the Manchester derby in the Premier League. Our expert predicts City to win and Marmoush to score.

Man United vs Man City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man United vs Man City

Omar Marmoush anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on Betway

Manchester City to win at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.55 on Betway

Man City are expected to win 1-2 against Man United.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United have had a poor season as they sit 13th in the Premier League table. They lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last outing.

Ruben Amorim’s side are still chasing a trophy in Europe, having reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Manchester City have also been underwhelming this campaign. They are fourth in the Premier League and are fighting to qualify for Champions League football for next season. They beat Leicester 2-0 in their last match.

However, it isn't all bad for City. They have a semi-final coming up in the FA Cup, which keeps their hopes of a trophy alive.

Probable Lineups for Man United vs Man City

Man United Expected Lineup: Onana, Yoro, De Ligt, Mazraoui, Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu, Garnacho, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Man City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Kovacic, Foden, Savinho, Grealish, Marmoush.

Marmoush to Silence Old Trafford

With Haaland out injured, City have turned to Marmoush for goals, and he has delivered in the last two games. The Egyptian scored against both Bournemouth and Leicester in his last two games.

Since joining in January, Marmoush has had a strong output for City as he has scored five in eight Premier League games. Before his transfer, Marmoush was in stellar form for Frankfurt, registering 20 goals and 13 assists in just 26 games.

The opportunities are there for the 26-year-old. He averages 1.42 shots on target per 90 and 3.63 shots per 90.

Marmoush is also outperforming his xG of 2.60, which shows how clinical he is. He also demonstrated this remarkable efficiency in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt, scoring 15 goals from an xG of 8.87.

Man United vs Man City Bet 1: Omar Marmoush Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.20 on Betway

City Can Snatch Three Points in the Derby

When these sides met at Old Trafford last season, City walked away with an impressive 0-3 victory. Guardiola’s side have won three of their last four visits to their rival’s home stadium. They have kept a clean sheet in all of those matches.

City have been picking up results recently as they’ve progressed to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, and they are currently holding down fourth in the Premier League. They have won four and drawn once in their last five games.

Whilst still underperforming to their usual standard, City have been strong away from home in the league. They’ve won six and drawn three games.

Man United’s home form has also been very poor as they’ve lost more games than they have won at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Picking up 20 points from 15 games is something that Amorim won’t be happy with.

Man United vs Man City Bet 2: Manchester City to win at odds of 2.10 on Betway

Recent Results Show Few Clean Sheets

In eight of the last nine meetings between these Manchester rivals, only one game has seen either side keep a clean sheet. Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 matches against City.

Amorim’s team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches. Man United’s defensive record in the Premier League isn’t the best as they conceded 1.4 goals per 90 on average. At Old Trafford, United have conceded more than they have scored.

Even though City stopped Leicester from scoring in their last bout, they had previously kept only one clean sheet in seven matches. Defensively, City haven’t been much better than their rivals as they conceded an average of 1.3 goals per 90.

Away from home, City have conceded 21 goals. Given their defensive vulnerabilities, both teams could struggle to keep a clean sheet in this upcoming derby.