Liverpool vs Newcastle United Predictions: Reds’ Title Charge Prevails

Liverpool and Newcastle United have different ambitions this season, but both include European qualification. The Reds certainly have the upper hand.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

• Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 2.60 on Betway

• Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.77 on Betway

• Mo Salah to score and Liverpool win at 1.90 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool’s Premier League form is what has set them up as potential champions in waiting. Looking back over the last 10 league games, they have dropped points only four times and are unbeaten since September. They now sit 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the table.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been performing fairly well themselves. Only Arsenal and the Reds have picked up more points (21) than they have over the last 10, and only Manchester City have scored more. However, their recent form has been somewhat inconsistent, so the hosts have the upper hand.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota

Newcastle United Expected Lineup: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Longstaff, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Anfield Is a Fortress

A Liverpool home win seems like a safe bet at the moment, given that they have won the last five at Anfield. They have also scored 16 goals along the way and haven’t lost there at all in any competition since mid-September. They have only failed to win two games since that surprise defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Clean sheets have been harder to come by, however. The opposition has scored in all of their last five games at home, and both teams have scored in seven of their last 10. Considering Newcastle have scored in all but two away games in 2024/25, BTTS looks promising.

The BTTS ratios of 56% and 58% respectively don’t necessarily suggest a high-scoring game here, but recent results make it an interesting option.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Bet 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score at 2.60 on Betway

Liverpool and Newcastle Set for a Goal Fest

Looking at the overs market, both fanbases have seen plenty of goals recently. Liverpool have seen over 1.5 goals in 15 consecutive league games, while just one of Newcastle’s last nine across all competitions didn’t have three or more.

Liverpool's home games have seen over 2.5 in 67% of matches this season, with Newcastle’s ratio on the road standing at 69%.

Arne Slot masterminded a 2-0 win over Manchester City over the weekend, and Howe’s men put four past Forest, so both are in high spirits. Factor in the presence of two of the most in-form attackers in the division, and there’s good reason to expect a few goals.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1.77 on Betway

Who Can Stop Mo Salah?

Mo Salah’s incredible goalscoring exploits of late have been nothing short of spectacular. With nine in his last eight games, including a strike against City, his anytime goalscorer odds are now at just 1.57. Our Liverpool vs Newcastle United predictions indicate including a home win gives you better value, as these two tend to go hand in hand.

Diego Jota is seen as the second most likely Liverpool player to find the net at 2.50, and he is only slightly ahead of the in-form Alexander Isak (2.40). Isak only needs one more to hit 20+ Premier League goals for the second season running, and after his Sunday brace, it is hard to bet against him.

Salah has notched up 51 goals and assists this season in the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup – and he is not done yet. The chances are he will add to that – and he’s just a hat-trick away from overtaking Sergio Aguero on 184 Premier League goals. Not bad for a right winger.