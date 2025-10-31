Ligue 1 top scorer odds: 4 frontrunners in fascinating race

Joaquín Panichelli currently leads the race, but he’s not the bookies’ favourite. We examine the four most likely Golden Boot challengers.

Ligue 1 Top Scorer Odds Mason Greenwood 2.75 Joaquín Panichelli 4.50 Bradley Barcola 5.00 Ousmane Dembele 7.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Mason Greenwood

The former Manchester United man has been in great goalscoring form so far this season as Marseille push for the title. He secured seven goals in 10 Ligue 1 games and 12 goals and assists in 13 fixtures across all competitions. Greenwood’s goal return so far - and l’OM’s current status - indicate that he is the bookies’ current favourite.

It’s not surprising, as the 24-year-old has scored 21 in the league last season, adding six assists along the way. He shared the Golden Boot with Ousmane Dembele in 2024/25 and has maintained his scoring form in the new campaign. Roberto De Zerbi is eager to see it continue.

Greenwood definitely has a good chance of clinching the Top Scorer award again, as his goalscoring form has not stuttered over the last 18 months.

Joaquín Panichelli

The young Argentine is certainly making a name for himself this season. Panichelli joined Strasbourg over the summer after they spotted him playing in Spain, and he couldn’t have wished for a better start. He scored nine goals in 10 Ligue 1 games, and his first goal in the Conference League.

Of course, there are concerns regarding how long he can continue this form, and at 23, he’s still got a lot to learn. However, his side are in good form, and any success he has will be linked to their group form. Anything can happen if Le Racing can keep up their solid campaign.

His goalscoring form may decline at some point, especially given that he’s new to this level. Moreover, Strasbourg’s performance may decline as well.

Bradley Barcola

No PSG player has scored more than four league goals so far this season, as Luis Enrique’s men have shared their 20 team goals. However, Barcola is their top scorer, as he has scored four goals across nine games.

He scored 14 in the previous season, and he’ll be eager to beat that tally in 2025/26, as there’s nothing to stop him doing so. The 23-year-old keeps improving and has proven to be a valuable player. He’s expected to start against Nice on Saturday and is likely to get on the scoresheet again.

It’s uncertain whether Barcola will clinch the Golden Boot title largely because he creates as much as he scores. He could become PSG’s top player on G/A, but maybe not goals alone.

Ousmane Dembele

After his Ballon d’Or-winning efforts in 2024/25, Dembele was eager to start this season strongly. However, he's only played seven times across all competitions due to injuries. The Frenchman still scored three goals, though, and has proven to be a formidable player once more.

His availability will probably decide his involvement in the Golden Boot race. He’ll be a serious contender if he keeps up his fitness. Dembele has proven his quality, and the former Barcelona man - now fit again - will be eager to start scoring again.

Elsewhere, Sofiane Diop has six for Nice, and the likes of Ilan Kebbal, Esteban Lepaul, Pavel Suic, and Ansu Fati have five for their clubs. However, how many of them can add considerably to their tallies? It’s hard to see any making a real push for the Golden Boot come the end of the season.

Dembele is certainly worth considering and is currently good value given his tough start. He may even surpass Panichelli and the other Golden Boot contenders in the next couple of weeks.

