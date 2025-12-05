Leeds vs Liverpool predictions: A big opportunity for the Reds

Our betting expert expects an away victory as the Reds aim to take advantage of a Leeds team that might be exhausted from their recent intense schedule.

+

Best bets for Leeds vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway

Mohamed Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Leeds 1-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers Prediction - Leeds: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Liverpool: Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah

Leeds United have shown genuine improvement recently. They competed well against Aston Villa and Manchester City in November, and started December perfectly with a shock win over Chelsea. Daniel Farke is undoubtedly pleased with his team's recent performances.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are struggling. They drew with Sunderland in midweek and ended a three-game losing streak by defeating West Ham prior to that match. The pressure is increasing on Arne Slot, and this match is critical as he could be in serious trouble if things take a turn for the worse.

Probable lineups for Leeds vs Liverpool

Leeds expected lineup: Perri, Struck, Bijol, Rodon, Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

A return to winning ways

Leeds faced Chelsea without Dan James and Sean Longstaff, but were able to welcome back Anton Stach and Sebastiaan Bornauw. They’re in good shape as they prepare to host the Reds at Elland Road. The mood in the Yorkshire camp will be extremely positive, especially given the visitors' shaky form.

Farke’s side exceeded expectations against Chelsea, upsetting the odds to secure an impressive win. Moreover, that victory came shortly after they pushed the Cityzens to the limit at the Etihad. However, some players will likely be tired as they return to their home turf. That's certainly something that Liverpool will be eager to exploit.

Leeds have only beaten the Reds three times since 2000 and suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat in their last meeting. Several Liverpool goalscorers from that day would love to get on the scoresheet again.

Leeds vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win at odds of 1.83 on Betway

Two vulnerable defences

Conor Bradley’s possible return would strengthen Liverpool’s defence, but Jeremie Frimpong remains unavailable. Slot’s men have really struggled defensively this season, conceding 11 in their last five. Leeds will be very aware of this weakness.

While we expect an away win, Liverpool are definitely vulnerable. Goals at both ends are possible, especially considering that these two have conceded a combined total of 27 goals so far.

Farke’s side haven’t kept a clean sheet in 11 matches and have only managed two all season. With the attacking options Liverpool have, even out of form, they’ve got more than enough quality to break through Leeds’ defence.

Leeds vs Liverpool Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway

The Egyptian King’s big moment

After another impressive return in 2024/25, the Egyptian King has struggled this season, as have many of his teammates. He hasn’t scored or assisted since the start of November.

However, after being rested and starting on the bench for the last two matches, the 33-year-old will be eager to play again. He also has a fantastic record against Leeds, having recorded 10 goals and assists in his six meetings with them, including two goals in their last encounter.

Of course, there are other players capable of scoring, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin seems to be finding his rhythm for Leeds. However, we’re backing Salah, who desperately needs to rediscover his best form.