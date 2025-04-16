Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Predictions: Bodo/Glimt Set for Semi-Finals

We’ve got Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt predictions for this second-leg Europa League quarter-final tie. Our expert predicts a draw or a win for the away side.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt

Draw or Bodo/Glimt at odds of 2.75 on Betway

Lazio Total Goals Under 1.5 at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Lazio and Bodo/Glimt are expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bodo/Glimt claimed a 2-0 victory in the first-leg clash between these sides. This gave them an advantage going into the second game.

Lazio have struggled for results as of late, with one win in their last seven matches. As a result, they are now three points behind the Champions League spots in the Serie A.

Bodo/Glimt have won their last five games in a row. The league phase of the Europa League was relatively successful for Bodo/Glimt as they narrowly missed out on a top-eight spot on goal difference. The Norwegian team beat FC Twente and Olympiacos on their way to the quarters.

Probable Lineups for Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt

Lazio Expected Lineup: Mandas, Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini, Guendouzi, Rovella, Isaksen, Dele-Bashiru, Zaccagni, Castellanos.

Bodo/Glimt Expected Lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Evjen, Berg, Saltnes, Blomberg, Hogh, Hauge.

Bodo/Glimt to Take Advantage of Lazio’s Bad Form

Bodo/Glimt have held an impressive run recently, winning their last five games in a row and seven of their last eight. They scored 16 goals during their last five games.

The Norwegian side’s last game was their 2-0 victory over Lazio, where they completely outplayed their opponents. Bodo/Glimt took 18 shots; six of which were on target compared to Lazio’s one.

It doesn’t help Marco Baroni’s side that they have been struggling for results in all competitions, with just one win in their last seven matches. Lazio haven’t won any of their last five home matches and have only won two of their last 11 at Stadio Olimpico. The last four home matches for Lazio have ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 1: Draw or Bodo/Glimt at odds of 2.75 on Betway

Lazio’s Attacking Woes Continue

Lazio’s recent poor form has largely been down to their struggles in front of goal. The Eagles have failed to score more than one goal in their last seven matches. Lazio have only netted two goals in two of their last 11 games.

Adding to their concerns, Bodo/Glimt have had a very strong defensive record in their last few games. The Norwegian side have kept clean sheets in all of their last four games.

Lazio haven’t managed to score two or more goals at home in their last five attempts. The Italian club have scored an average of 1.8 goals per match in the Europa League this season. Bodo/Glimt have held their own defensively, conceding an average of 1.3 goals per match.

Lazio vs Bodo/Glimt Bet 2: Lazio Total Goals Under 1.5 at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Clean Sheets Unlikely in Lazio Showdown

Even though Lazio haven’t been consistently scoring multiple goals, they often grab at least one.

Lazio have scored in each of their last 10 home matches, and both teams have scored in all of them. In the Europa League this season, Baroni’s team have failed to score at home just once.

The Italian club have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games in all competitions. They haven’t kept a clean sheet at home in their last 12 matches.

Whilst Bodo/Glimt’s recent clean sheets have been impressive, they have only managed to keep their opponents from scoring once in the Europa League this season.

Knutsen’s side have conceded 17 goals in the competition, and both teams have scored in 10 of their European fixtures.