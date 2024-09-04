La Liga’s new trend: Over 2.5 goals and Both To Score

La Liga’s New Trend: The Rise of Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals

La Liga, Spain’s top football division, is experiencing a subtle but notable shift in match outcomes that bettors and football enthusiasts alike should pay close attention to.

Unlike its counterparts in Europe’s top five leagues, La Liga has seen a modest yet consistent increase in the proportion of matches ending with Both Teams To Score (BTTS) - Yes and games exceeding 2.5 goals in the early weeks of the 2024/2025 season.

While the sample size is relatively small, consisting of just 39 matches played so far, these early trends could offer valuable insights for betting strategies moving forward.

In this article, we will explore why La Liga is trending towards higher-scoring matches, the implications for betting, and what other trends may be worth noting.

The number of Both Teams To Score - Yes and Over 2.5 Goals has increased in La Liga compared to last season.

In 2023/2024 only 46.05% games in Spain’s top flight produced more than two goals.

All four games played by Celta Vigo have ended with at least three goals being scored and both sides scoring.