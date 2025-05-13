Schedule Makes Interesting New Betting Angle on Midweek La Liga Games

This midweek La Liga round could have a big impact on the table. However, which teams provide the best value for bettors?

There is only one more midweek round in La Liga before the season ends. There could be several opportunities that bettors could explore.

La Liga standout picks Odds Sevilla 1.72 Valencia 3.75 Celta Vigo 3.10 Espanyol 8.50

How to Approach La Liga’s Midweek Round?

As usual at this time of the season, some sides have more at stake than others. That’s true in La Liga, too. Sides are still fighting at the top, in the European race, and at the bottom to avoid relegation.

The title could even be decided midweek. Barcelona need to beat Catalan rivals Espanyol to win the title. In fact, it could even be decided beforehand. If Real Madrid fail to beat Mallorca, Barca’s game against Espanyol will be irrelevant.

This round is a little tricky to approach as so many teams are still in the race for something in La Liga. Some sides clearly need points more than others. However, apart from Valladolid, every team in the league are playing for a position on the table.

Interestingly, most of the bottom-half side that need points have lost over the weekend. In fact, eight of the nine teams from 12th to 20th have lost their games. That strange pattern highlights the pressure those sides are under.

Teams from 13th place down still risk relegation. However, since relegation is unlikely for the side that is in 13th place, they don’t need the points as the side in 18th, who are in more danger. Those games could be smart picks for bettors in midweek.

Who Are the Standout Midweek Picks in La Liga?

There are actually a few sides who represent good value in midweek. There are some sides that are unlikely to move up or down. Backing against those teams is something bettors may look to take advantage of.

Real Sociedad are a good example. They’re well clear of relegation and far from European spots. Meanwhile, their opponents, Celta Vigo, need the points to stay in the European race and are priced up as huge outsiders. However, given their need for points, their price offers good value.

There are five teams fighting for two European spots, so any slip from Celta could be costly. Moreover, facing sides with little to play for are typically preferred fixtures this time of season. Sociedad have been the 17th-worst side in La Liga since mid-December. Therefore, if you combine those two, Celta seems to be at a great price.

It’s a similar story for Valencia, who will face Celta. Only three sides have taken more points in La Liga than them since the turn of the year. They’re at a monumental price against Alaves, who are just above the bottom three. Bookmakers likely assume that Alaves’ need to win is greater. However, Valencia have transformed from relegation battlers to European contenders.

Valencia may sit 10th, but they’re far from a typical mid-table team with nothing to play for. They feel vastly overpriced in midweek and bettors should look closely at them.

Sevilla are an intriguing midweek pick, too. They host Las Palmas, who are in the bottom three. They know that they need to win to secure themselves, which explains why they’re favourites. Moreover, they would likely be stronger favourites if only they weren’t winless in eight. That could be enough to persuade some bettors to back Las Palmas at long odds. A Las Palmas win would shake up the relegation battle.

One more interesting midweek pick could be Espanyol. If Barcelona win the league before this game kicks off, they might take their foot off the gas. Espanyol are big underdogs. However, with just one point needed to reach 40, backing them on a double chance could be attractive. Especially if Barca have nothing left to play for.

It’s worth noting that circumstances dictate to back Espanyol. If Madrid get the job done the day before, they wouldn’t be quite as attractive. If Madrid beat Mallorca, Barca would need to win to secure the title. That would reduce the value of betting on Espanyol significantly.