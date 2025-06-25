Juventus vs Manchester City predictions: Three tips in Group G decider

It’s time for Group G’s decider, and we have three Juventus vs Manchester City predictions for their Club World Cup encounter on Thursday, 26 June.

Our betting expert expects Pep Guardiola’s City to come out on top against Juventus in Orlando in what promises to be a high-scoring game.

Best Bets for Juventus vs Manchester City

Manchester City to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.80 on Betway

Erling Haaland to score at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Manchester City should beat Juventus 3-2 in Florida.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Juventus and Manchester City are already through to the next stage of the Club World Cup, but the top spot is to be decided. The Italians go into this one in strong form, having won the last four games. They have remained unbeaten in seven and have shone in the USA. With nine goals in two matches, they’re a force to be reckoned with.

City are in excellent shape as well. They’ve also won four in a row heading into this game, suffering just one defeat in their last 15. They thumped Al Ain 6-0 in their last outing, and will be full of confidence at Camping World Stadium.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Manchester City

Juventus Expected Lineup: Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Savona, Kelly, Cambiaso, Thuram, McKennie, Costa, Yildiz, Kolo Muani, Conceicao

Manchester City Expected Lineup: Ederson, Khusanov, Akanji, Gvardiol, Savinho, Foden, Reijnders, Gundogan, Marmoush, Cherki, Haaland

Pep to come out on top

Whoever finishes top of Group G will most likely avoid playing Real Madrid in the next round, and that’s a huge advantage. City boast a stronger group of players on paper, as well as stronger depth, so it’s not surprising to see them as favourites for this one.

Guardiola is without Mateo Kovacic due to injury, and Claudio Echeverri may be a doubt after limping off the other day. Apart from that and Rico Lewis’ suspension, they’re at full strength. That’s something that will certainly give their manager a welcome selection dilemma, and he’s already used two entirely different XIs in the two Club World Cup games so far.

That ability to rotate players is what could see the English side come out on top, but they certainly won’t have it easy against I Bianconeri. They’ve won nine out of 11 heading into this clash, so they’ll be confident - but they haven’t beaten Juve since the 1970s.

Juventus vs Manchester City Bet 1: Manchester City to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Goals galore in Orlando

The fact that both sides are already through, and there’s no guarantee who they’ll face in the knockout stage, this game could be an open one. Neither side has much to lose, and having scored 17 between them in the Club World Cup so far, they’re not shy in front of goal. City are yet to concede, but Igor Tudor’s side have been a real threat.

Kenan Yıldız has been Juve’s most prolific player so far, with three goals in two games, but Randal Kolo Muani has also impressed. City, meanwhile, have had seven different goalscorers already - so they are dangerous in a number of different ways.

Two of the Cityzens’ last four have ended with over 3.5 goals scored, and the same has happened in all of Juve’s last three.

Juventus vs Manchester City Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.80 on Betway

Haaland joins the action

Erling Haaland got his first 2025 Club World Cup goal during the hammering of Al Ain, and it’s hard to see how it’ll be his last in America. He’s on 32 for the season in 46 games, and that doesn’t include the ones he’s scored for Norway. The 24-year-old is always a threat for City.

If Guardiola’s men are to come out on top in Florida, then there’s a big chance the Norwegian will be part of it. He wasn’t able to impact things back in November as the Italians secured a 2-0 win over City. That’s why he’ll be desperate to try and put that right here.

Tudor is well aware of the problems Haaland can cause, but he is cautious about putting all the defensive focus on him. Whatever happens, he’s probably going to be difficult to contain. With three goals in four games in June, he’ll be hungry for more.