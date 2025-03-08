Juventus vs Atalanta Predictions: Juventus to win High-Scoring Clash

We’ve got Juventus vs Atalanta predictions for a massive clash in the Serie A. Our expert predicts a win for Juventus but Mateo Retegui to score.

+

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Atalanta

Juventus to win at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Mateo Retegui anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.00 on Betway

Curious about the 1xBet welcome offer?

Want to know more about Ghana's top betting sites?

Find out about other exciting welcome bonuses in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams are fighting for the Serie A title, which makes this a massive game.

Juventus have only lost one game this season and currently sit third in the league, just three points behind Atalanta.

Atalanta have only lost one of their last 22 games in Serie A and have accumulated 55 points this season. They are third in the table and only three points behind league leaders Inter.

In the reverse fixture this season, the sides drew 1-1, which made it difficult to separate them.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Atalanta

Juventus Expected Lineup: Di Gregorio, Weah, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Thuram-Ulien, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Gonzalez, Yildiz, Kolo-Muani

Atalanta Expected Lineup: Carnesecchi, Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Posch, Zappacosta, de Roon, Ederson, Bellanova, Lookman, Retegui, De Ketelaere

Juventus to Maintain their Undefeated Streak

Juventus have an impressive home record in the Serie A this season.

With seven wins and seven draws, Thiago Motta’s side are undefeated at the Allianz Stadium. During this run, Juventus scored 24 goals and only conceded 10.

It has been nearly a year since the Italian side last lost a home match in Serie A. The last game Juventus lost at home in the competition was on March 30, 2024.

Atalanta haven’t got the best of records at Juventus’ home ground, with their last victory there coming in 2021.

The away side have only won once at the Allianz Stadium since 1989.

Due to Atalanta’s poor record and Juventus’ home form in Serie A this season, a victory for the home side could be likely.

Juventus vs Atalanta Bet 1: Juventus to win at odds of 2.40 on Betway

Plenty of Goals Expected at the Allianz Stadium

At home this season, Juventus have scored 24 goals and conceded 10 in the 14 matches they have hosted. That is an average of 2.42 goals in every home fixture.

Atalanta have scored 59 goals in Serie A so far this campaign, with 30 of these coming away from home.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side average 2.14 goals per away game, just based on the goals they score.

In Atalanta’s last two away games in Italy’s top division, they have put five goals past relegation-struggling Venezia and scored another five against Hellas Verona.

In fact, each of Atalanta’s last three away games in Serie A has seen a minimum of three goals scored.

These statistics suggest a high-scoring game is likely.

Juventus vs Atalanta Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Mateo Retegui to Find the Net Again

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui is currently leading the Golden Boot race in Serie A.

The 25-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in 25 games so far in the competition.

Retegui has scored in all of his club’s last three away games, including netting four against Hellas Verona.

He has scored seven times in these three games, which showcases his incredible form this season.

In their last meeting in mid-January, the Italian striker came on as a substitute and scored Atalanta’s only goal of the game, which earned his team a point.

Considering Retegui’s and his side’s recent goal-scoring form away from home, there’s every chance the striker could be amongst the goals again.