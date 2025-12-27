Ivory Coast vs Cameroon predictions: Duel to decide group winners

Our betting expert expects Ivory Coast and Cameroon to cancel each other out on Sunday and play out a stalemate.

Best bets for Ivory Coast vs Cameroon

Overs/unders - under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.49 on Betway

BTTS - No at odds of 1.65 on Betway

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.05 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Ivory Coast 1-0 Cameroon

Goalscorers prediction: Ivory Coast: Amad Diallo

Defending champions Ivory Coast made a solid start to their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique. The Elephants were the better side by far. They created six big chances in the opening game and prevented the opposition from creating much.

For head coach Emerse Fae, the key takeaway is securing the three points in a tricky group. With many attributing their previous AFCON triumph to home advantage and luck, the team will be keen to prove their quality.

Cameroon took a step towards cementing their place among Africa’s powerhouses after their first game. The Indomitable Lions faced off-field turmoil after submitting two squad lists following the sacking of former coach, Marc Brys.

However, David Pagou’s reign as manager appears to be off to a positive start. He hopes his team can put aside off-the-field issues and focus on the task at hand. With both teams on three points apiece, there is a chance for one of them to gain a crucial second win.

Probable lineups for Ivory Coast vs Cameroon

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan, Kessie, Seri, Sangare, Y. Diomande, Diallo, Zaha

Cameroon expected lineup: Epassy, Malone Junior, Kotto, Nouhou, Tchamadeu, Avom, Baleba, Namaso, Yongwa, Mbeumo, Etta Eyong

Goal drought hits top teams

This group in particular wasn’t blessed with goal fests in the first round of matches. Both games only produced two goals in total. Despite Ivory Coastthoroughly dominating their matchup with Mozambique, they could only muster one goal from several big chances. There is a lack of quality in finishing, which could prove costly.

The Elephants’ last three international matches produced fewer than three goals. It’s a similar story for Cameroon. They’ve witnessed a total of fewer than three goals scored in each of their last five outings.

Looking at their previous ten fixtures, seven ended with fewer than three goals on the scoreboard. The previous two head-to-heads followed the same low-scoring pattern. Four out of the last five encounters ended with under three goals.

History points to another low-scoring clash

The chances of both teams finding the back of the net are slim. Ivory Coast have an impressive record. In 14 of their previous 15 internationals, only one side — or neither — managed to score within regulation time.

Their last 13 games all followed the same trend. Cameroon are on a similar run. They’ve gone six consecutive games without both teams scoring.

Eleven of Ivory Coast’s last 15 games ended this way, making another low-scoring encounter likely. Eight of the last 10 head-to-heads ended with fewer than three goals in regulation time, which supports our argument for another similar result.

A draw on the cards

Ivory Coast are unbeaten in six of their last seven internationals. They won five and drew one of them. The Elephants have recently lost a friendly to Saudi Arabia, which will encourage Cameroon. They also lost to New Zealand, bringing their total to two defeats in the last ten matches.

Cameroon’s form has also been inconsistent. Their last five matches produced two victories, two defeats, and a draw. They had gone unbeaten in five matches before that — a level of performance they will be eager to regain.

In their last four head-to-heads, each team has won once, while two games ended in stalemates. Their most recent clash was in 2023. It finished all square, suggesting another stalemate could be on the cards for Sunday’s meeting.

