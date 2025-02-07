Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Predictions: Inter Keep Pace in Title Race

We’ve got Inter Milan vs Fiorentina predictions for this Serie A clash. Our expert predicts Inter will continue their quest to retain the Scudetto.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Inter Milan to win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Inter Milan to win the first half at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Marcus Thuram anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.30 on Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams:

These two teams are well-acquainted, having already faced each other earlier in the week.

Inter are slightly behind in the Serie A title race, but still within touching distance of Napoli. They are formidable at the San Siro, where they have only been beaten once in the league since late 2023.

Fiorentina are also near the top of the Serie A table, but they sit well adrift of Inter. They are focused on their own goals and aim for a top-four finish.This would see them return to the Champions League for the first time since 2009/10.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Fiorentina:

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer, Dumfries, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Zielinski, Asllani, Augusto, Thuram, Martinez

Fiorentina Expected Lineup: De Gea, Dodo, Ranieiri, Comuzzo, Gosens, Gudmundsson, Mandragora, Adli, Beltran, Folorunsho, Kean

Inter Milan Unstoppable at the San Siro

Considering Inter’s formidable form at the San Siro, it’s a daunting task for any side to secure a result there.

Inter have lost only once across their last 26 Serie A home games dating back to October 2023. That defeat came against an AC Milan side playing in a familiar setting. A whopping 23 of those 26 games saw over 1.5 goals scored, and Inter have scored in every single one.

Fiorentina’s recent visits to the San Siro have followed a similar pattern, with Inter winning 19 of the last 24 Serie A meetings at this ground. Eighteen of those matches also saw at least two goals scored in the game.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Bet 1: Inter Milan to win and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 on Betway

Inter Milan Set to Make a Fast Start

Having already faced each other in their midweek encounter, these two sides are familiar with one another, so there will be no need for a settling-in period at the start.

As the home team, Inter will likely aim to take advantage of this early familiarity. They are among the fastest starters in Serie A this season.

Only Lazio have led at half-time more often than Inter in Serie A this season. Meanwhile, they have led in a joint-league best at home. Inter have also scored first in eight of their 11 home league games this season, showing their preference for starting strong.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Bet 2: Inter Milan to win the first half at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Marcus Thuram Enjoys Home Comforts

Marcus Thuram will be leading the line for Inter, and he will no doubt be ready for this game despite his recent dip in form. The goals have dried up a little bit recently, but a return to the San Siro and the visit of Fiorentina could be just what he needs to get back on track.

Thuram contributed to three goals in Inter’s 4-0 win in this corresponding fixture last season. He has contributed more Serie A goals against Torino than against Fiorentina.

The Frenchman has netted in three of Inter’s last four home league games. Meanwhile, eight of his last 11 goals in this competition came at home.