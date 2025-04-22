Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predictions: Inter Reach Coppa Italia Final

We’ve got Inter Milan vs AC Milan predictions for this Coppa Italia semi-final clash. Our expert predicts Inter will reach the final.

+

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Predictions: Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Inter Milan over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Inter Milan to win the first half at odds of 2.60 on Betway

Inter Milan are expected to beat AC Milan 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both Milan clubs will pause their Serie A campaigns for this Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

There’s nothing to separate the pair after the first leg. A 1-1 draw means Inter still have the all-time edge in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter Milan are in a two-horse race for the Serie A title. They lost 1-0 against Bologna away from home on Sunday, missing the chance to move three points clear at the summit. That was their first defeat in any competition since mid-February, however.

AC Milan were also in action on Sunday, losing 1-0 against Atalanta. Their best chance of getting into Europe next season is potentially by winning this competition. They’ve only won three of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs AC Milan:

Inter Milan Expected Lineup: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Martinez, Thuram

AC Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Jimenez, Fofana, Reijnders, Hernandez, Pulisic, Juric, Leao

Inter Reach Another Coppa Italia Final

Inter Milan have a strong legacy in the Coppa Italia. Only Juventus and Roma have reached more finals than Inter. One more Coppa Italia final win would take them second on the list of historical winners.

Reaching a third final in the last four seasons won’t come easy, especially against their city rivals. However, Inter head into this clash with form on their side. They have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions. Most of those have been against sides around them in Serie A or in the Champions League.

Inter have been particularly strong at home, where they’ve won nine of their last 10 games. That run doesn’t include the first leg of this tie, which was also played at the same venue. Inter were the designated ‘away’ team for that game.

They’ll have home advantage for this game and will be backed by more of their own supporters this time around. As the designated home side, Inter have only lost four of their last 18 meetings. They won 11 games therein and have the upper hand on current form here.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Bet 1: Inter Milan to win at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Inter's Scoring Strength Gives Them the Edge

Inter’s primary strength lies in their attack. They’ve scored more goals than any other side in Serie A this season.

They've scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 games in all competitions. The only exception in that run came in the first leg of this tie. The second leg promises to be much more open, however, as both sides chase a spot in the final.

That should perfectly suit Inter, who have scored 2+ goals in 13 of their last 14 home games. Both of their home games in this Coppa Italia edition ended in 2-0 victories.

AC Milan tend to leak goals too, with just one clean sheet in their last 11 games in all competitions. Six of those also saw them concede at least twice.

These two sides met in the Coppa Italia semi-finals three seasons ago. After a draw in the first leg, Inter won the second one 3-0 as the home side.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan Bet 2: Inter Milan over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.90 on Betway

Inter to Dominate Early

It wouldn’t be surprising if Inter started quickly. They tend to do so at home. They have led at the break in both of their Coppa Italia home games this season.

They’ve had more half-time leads than any other side in the Serie A this season, and they’ve led 50% of their home league games at the break.

They have also led at half-time in four of their last seven games across all competitions. With a hectic weekend/midweek schedule all the way up until mid-May, Inter will be keen to get the job done early.