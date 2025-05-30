Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew predictions: Herons hit the front

Get three Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew predictions and betting tips from our MLS football expert ahead of this weekend’s clash on 01/06 at 01:30.

+

Best bets for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Inter Miami to win at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Inter Miami to score first at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Inter Miami to score in both halves at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Inter Miami should secure back-to-back wins with a 3-1 win over the Crew.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Inter Miami are preparing for a stiff test of their 2025 MLS Cup aspirations. This weekend, they have a home game against a Columbus Crew side that sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, two points and two places above the Herons.

Javier Mascherano’s Herons got back to winning ways with a 4-2 midweek win over CF Montreal at Chase Stadium. This was largely thanks to their star forwards, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who bagged two goals apiece to see off the Canadians.

It was Inter Miami’s first MLS win in five games and only their second win in nine matches, which highlights their recent inconsistencies. However, they are now the third top scorers in the 2025 MLS and average more than two goals scored per home game and a 50% win rate at the Chase Stadium.

Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew started the season strongly, securing their position in the top four of the Eastern Conference. However, four points from their last five MLS games have allowed the likes of Orlando City and Inter Miami to reel them back in.

The Crew’s biggest issue is conceding goals. They haven’t kept a clean sheet in 11 matches. In their latest 2-2 draw at home to Nashville SC, Columbus gave up no fewer than seven big chances and were fortunate that the visitors only converted two of them.

Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari; Alba, Fray, Falcon, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia, Suarez, Messi

Columbus Crew Expected Lineup: Hagen; Moreira, Herrera, Amundsen, Cheberko, Nagbe, Chambost, Arfsten, Rossi, Gazdag, Aliyu

Herons to heap further pressure

With Columbus Crew winless in five MLS games and unable to keep a clean sheet in their last seven matches against Inter Miami, we’re confidently backing a home win for the Herons here.

Inter Miami’s morale-boosting 4-2 win over CF Montreal sets them up nicely for this weekend, before they prepare to participate in the Club World Cup group stage. They will have a fortnight to prepare for their first group game against Al Ahly, so there will be no chance of Mascherano resting his star players against the Crew.

The Herons have a 50% win rate at the Chase Stadium this season. The betting markets currently give them a probability of 47.62% to defeat Columbus, so there’s a slight advantage in our favour here.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Bet 1: Inter Miami to win at odds of 2.10 with Betway

Columbus used to falling behind

The Crew have been behind at half-time in their last five MLS games. They were also the first team to concede in four of those five matches.

Looking at the head-to-head data involving the two teams, Inter Miami have led at the interval in five of their last six match-ups. The Herons have also scored first in six of their last seven competitive meetings.

When you consider the Crew have conceded in 11 straight MLS games, it all points to the hosts breaking the deadlock. In fact, a probability of just 57.14% for Inter Miami to score first appears to be the value pick among our Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew predictions.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Bet 2: Inter Miami to score first at odds of 1.75 with Betway

Backing Mascherano’s men to score in both halves

Scoring goals has not been a problem for Inter Miami, it’s keeping them out at the other end that has proved challenging. The Herons currently average 2.13 goals scored per home game.

Interestingly, they’ve also managed to score in both halves in 62% of their home games so far this season. Although the Crew have only conceded in both halves in 29% of their road games, the hosts have about a 46% average chance to score in both halves.

The betting markets believe the probability of the Herons to score either side of the interval is only 41.67%. Once again, we’ve got value on our side.