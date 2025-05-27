Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predictions: Herons Home Win Over Lowly CFM

Get three Inter Miami vs CF Montreal predictions and betting tips from our football expert ahead of Thursday’s MLS clash on 29/05 at 01:30.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal

Both Teams to score (No) at odds of 2.21 with 1xBet

Inter Miami to win (1st Half) at odds of 1.45 with 1xBet

Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.11 with 1xBet

Inter Miami should bounce back with a 3-0 home win over struggling Montreal.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Miami return to their home field this week to face second-bottom CF Montreal on Thursday. The Herons will be eyeing a win after falling further behind the league leaders last week.

Javier Mascherano’s Miami side came close to losing yet again at Philadelphia Union last week. They fell 3-1 down with just 15 minutes left to play, but late goals from Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia rescued a result for the Herons.

Inter Miami have won just one of their last six MLS games. However, Mascherano hopes the late fightback in Philadelphia will give his squad some faith ahead of a very winnable game against a Montreal side with one away win in nine games.

It’s been a difficult start to the 2025 MLS season for Montreal. With only one win in 15 MLS games and just ten goals scored, the CFM are in real danger of being cut off from the rest of the Eastern Conference.

They are currently managed by interim coach, Marco Donadel, who played for the franchise prior to their rebrand between 2015 and 2018. Laurent Courtois was sacked in late March just five matches into the season, and Donadel doesn’t seem to have rejuvenated the roster.

Probable Lineups for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal

Inter Miami Expected Lineup: Ustari; Fray, Allen, Lujan, Aviles, Allende, Alba, Busquets, Bright, Messi, Suarez

CF Montreal Expected Lineup: Sirois; Bugaj, Petrasso, Campbell, Neal, Herbers, Sealy, Saliba, Piette, Vrioni, Owusu

Inter Miami to Secure a Rare Shutout

CF Montreal’s biggest issue has been scoring goals. They’ve managed just ten goals in 15 games, five of which have come in their road games. Inter may have conceded 12 goals in their seven home games, but this is a great opportunity for the Herons to get a clean sheet.

CF Montreal average just 0.56 goals scored per away game, which gives them a 55.56% strike rate in the goalscoring department. That is why we’re happy to take them on to draw blanks at the Chase Stadium at an odds-against price.

The media’s scrutiny over Inter Miami’s defensive record has intensified in recent weeks. Therefore, Mascherano is likely to urge his team to tighten up and shut out the league’s joint-most goal-shy team alongside Austin.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Bet 1: Both Teams to score (No) at odds of 2.21 with 1xBet

Herons to Hit the Front Early

Inter Miami have been ahead at half-time in 43% of their home games this season. Meanwhile, CF Montreal have conceded first in 78% of their away games in 2025.

All of this suggests the hosts are likely to be ahead at the interval. The Herons typically score their first goal around the 39th minute.

Mascherano’s attack-minded approach is no surprise when you consider the wealth of offensive talent in his roster, featuring stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. With the CFM still reeling from their recent 6-1 demolition against Toronto FC, the Herons couldn’t have asked for a better opponent this week.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Bet 2: Inter Miami to win (1st Half) at odds of 1.45 with 1xBet

Two or More First-Half Goals Likely

Inter Miami are undoubtedly one of the quickest starters in the MLS. Almost three-fifths (57%) of their MLS games have seen two or more first-half goals scored. The betting markets suggest there’s only a 47.62% chance of two more first-half goals in this game, which makes it the value pick of our three Inter Miami vs CF Montreal predictions.

Last week, the Herons fell 2-0 down before half-time at Philadelphia Union. Five of the six goals were scored inside the opening 45 in their recent 3-3 away draw at San Jose Earthquake.

It’s fair to say that CF Montreal have generated far less entertainment this season. Two or more first-half goals have been scored in just 11% of their league games. However, we don’t expect the visitors to be the ones doing the scoring; instead, Messi, Suarez, Allende and co. are most likely to do the first-half damage.