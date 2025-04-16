How to Bet on Spurs for Their Upcoming Season-Defining Fixtures

Spurs’ only chance of European football next season is by winning the Europa League. With this in mind, is it time to oppose Spurs in the PL?

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have endured a tough Premier League campaign, suffering 17 losses in the division this season.

Tottenham to Win Market Odds Tottenham Win vs Frankfurt 2.70 Tottenham Win vs Nottingham Forest 2.40

What’s Happened To Spurs This Season?

Spurs have massively underperformed in the Premier League this season, with just 37 points from 32 games. Postecoglou’s team have suffered 17 defeats so far this campaign and are currently on track to mark their worst-ever season in the Premier League. Their previous low was 44 points across a 42-game campaign.

There’s been no turn in form since Tottenham have had many of their starting players return from injury. With just one win in six against bottom of the division Southampton, the tide hasn’t turned for Spurs, especially considering they lost their last fixture 4-2 to 17th-placed Wolves.

One saving grace for Postecoglou is that his team are still battling it out in the Europa League. Spurs are in the midst of a quarter-final bout with Frankfurt, where the current aggregate score is 1-1. Tottenham travel to Germany for the season-defining second leg.

The Europa League has been a success for Tottenham as they finished fourth in the group stage, which provided them with automatic qualification to the round of 16. From there, Spurs beat AZ Alkmaar 3-2 in aggregate to push them through to the next stage.

With the focus surely now on winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League next season, Spurs may decide to prioritize the competition and potentially sideline their Premier League ambitions.

Europa League Will Be the Main Focus

Unlike Spurs, their upcoming Europa League opponents have performed well in their domestic league. Frankfurt are third in the Bundesliga and well on track to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

After tying the first leg 1-1, Tottenham have an uphill task of travelling to Frankfurt, where their opponents haven’t lost at home in the Europa League.

This fixture will define Spurs’ success this season, so Postecoglou’s side can be expected to put everything on the line. Frankfurt have failed to secure a win in their last three encounters with Spurs over the past three years.

Most bookies are offering reasonable odds for Tottenham to walk away the victors. With this being such an important game for Spurs, a victory for the away side is within reach.

However, being eliminated from the Europa League would put Postecoglou’s job at risk. If the result doesn’t go Spurs’ way midweek, a bet on the manager’s sacking could provide strong value.

Spurs are closer to the relegation zone than they are to Europa League qualification in the Premier League, with nothing left to play for domestically.

Tottenham’s next match in the PL is against third-place Nottingham Forest. Most bookies have Tottenham as the favourites for the fixture, but given the position of both sides in the league, Forest seem to be the stronger team.

With Spurs playing midweek in such a high-stakes fixture, a bet on a victory for Forest may provide value against a potentially depleted Spurs side.