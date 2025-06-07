Germany vs France predictions: Second half goals even-money value pick

Although both teams fell short in the semis, they have a chance to end their Nations League campaign on a high.

Who will come out on top in this thrilling clash?

Get three Germany vs France predictions and betting tips from our football expert ahead of the Nations League third place final on 08/06 at 3:00 pm.

+

Best bets for Germany vs France

France to Win at odds of 2.60 with Betway

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with Betway

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) at odds of 2.00 with Betway

We expect France to win 3-1 against Germany in the third place final.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

This week’s Nations League semi-final losers, Germany and France, will meet in the third-place final on Sunday.

Germany lost narrowly in their last-four encounter with Portugal in Munich. The Germans failed to maintain their early second-half lead, despite Florian Wirtz’s effort in front of an expectant home crowd.

Despite having 55% possession against the Portuguese, Germany only had 16 touches inside the opposition’s penalty area, compared to Portugal’s 31. Also, they managed just nine shots at goal, while Portugal had 17. This points to an ineffective performance from Die Mannschaft in the final third.

France were part of the most entertaining last-four game in the history of the Nations League. They were edged out 5-4 by Spain in a thrilling nine-goal contest in Stuttgart.

Although Didier Deschamps’ men were losing 4-0 by the 55th minute, they were able to make an impressive comeback. With the score at 5-4, France failed to secure a draw despite having four minutes of injury time left. They will look to build on their second-half performance on Sunday.

Probable Lineups for Germany vs France

Germany Expected Lineup: ter Stegen; Tah, Koch, Anton, Kimmich, Mittelstadt, Adeyemi, Goretzka, Sane, Wirtz, Woltemade

France Expected Lineup: Maignan; Gusto, Hernandez, Konate, Lenglet, Kone, Rabiot, Dembele, Cherki, Doue, Mbappe

Les Bleus set to dominate

France are currently ranked third in the latest world rankings, behind Spain and current leaders Argentina. The Germans are clinging onto their top-ten ranking, but Croatia and Morocco are close behind.

Although Germany have won their last two international games against the French, with friendly wins in 2024 and 2023. However, they’ve won only one meeting in a competitive tournament since 1986.

France have plenty of firepower, with Ballon d’Or candidate Ousmane Dembele and La Liga top scorer Kylian Mbappe leading the line. Moreover, PSG’s Desire Doue is currently in top form. Given Germany’s poor performance against Portugal, we believe there’s more than a 38.46% chance that Les Bleus will defeat Die Mannschaft.

Germany vs France Bet 1: France to Win at odds of 2.60 with Betway

Value in Over 3.5 goals market

Four out of Germany’s nine Nations League games have featured four or more goals, and the same goes for Les Bleus. At face value, this means there’s a 44.44% chance that their match will feature four or more goals.

The betting markets currently agree with that probability. Although there’s no immediate value on offer, it’s likely a fair bet. This game will likely feature plenty of goals, given that Germany have little to play for in terms of silverware and France’s wide-open contest against Spain.

Didier Deschamps and Julian Nagelsmann are likely to make changes to their starting lineups in Stuttgart. This could give squad players a chance to make an impression ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Germany vs France Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.25 with Betway

Fireworks after the break

Based on the goal times of the Nations League semi-finals, there's a 50% chance that the second half will have more goals than the first in Sunday's match. In fact, it is probably the value play from our Germany vs France predictions.

All three goals in Germany’s 2-1 loss to Portugal were scored in the second half. Meanwhile, seven of the nine goals in France’s entertaining 5-4 loss to Spain also came in the second 45.

It’s quite possible the first half of this match will start off slowly. After the disappointment of missing out on the Nations League Final, coupled with rotated squads, we may have to wait until the second period to see fireworks at both ends.