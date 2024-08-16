Genoa vs Inter Milan Predictions: Champions Left to Sweat for Three Points

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Genoa vs Inter Milan ahead of their clash on match day one in Serie A.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Genoa vs Inter Milan

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.91 on Betway , equating to a 52% chance of a low-scoring game.

Second Half: Draw with odds of @2.70 on Betway , indicating a 36% chance for the second half to end in a draw.

, indicating a 36% chance for the second half to end in a draw. Multi Goal: 1-2 with odds of @2.18 on Betway, representing a 44% chance for one or two goals to be scored in the game.

Inter Milan should be expected to beat Genoa 1-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Serie A’s new campaign kicks off this weekend, the ‘Stadio Luigi Ferraris’ in Genova will set the stage for an intriguing clash between Genoa and Inter Milan.

The match pits a Genoa side eager to build on a successful season against the Nerazzurri that want to continue their dominance in the peninsula after winning their 20th Italian league title.

In 2023/2024, the newly-promoted Grifoni achieved an impressive mid-table finish, largely due to their robust home performances and ability to challenge top teams. Their defensive resilience and attacking flair were highlighted by their ability to take points off major sides, including holding Inter to a 1-1 draw in their December 2023 meeting.

Simone Inzaghi’s men enter the new season with high expectations after a dominant campaign that saw them clinch the Scudetto with a commanding lead. Their defensive solidity was particularly notable, with the Nerazzurri conceding just 11 goals in 19 away games. The squad, largely unchanged from last season, remains the heavy favourite to win the Scudetto.

Probable Lineups for Genoa vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Genoa

Genoa (3-5-2): Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Malinovskyi, Martin; Messias, Vitinha.

The probable lineup for Inter Milan

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Building on Last Season's Success

Genoa’s goal is to secure a top-10 finish in Serie A this season.

Even with some significant departures, such as that of the goalkeeper Josip Martinez (who joined Inter) and the centre-forward Mateo Retegui, there’s optimism they can continue their upward trajectory.

One of the big question marks for Genoa is the future of their star player, Gudmundsson. The Icelandic winger had a stellar debut season with 14 goals and 4 assists, attracting interest from Inter and Fiorentina.

His potential departure could leave a gap in Genoa’s attack, although manager Alberto Gilardino remains hopeful the squad can compensate for any loss.

The preseason has shown glimpses of Genoa’s strength, though not without its challenges. A narrow 1-0 victory against Reggiana in the Coppa Italia showcased their ability to grind out results, largely due to the decisive play of Messias and Vitinha.

However, the team’s form remains somewhat patchy, underscoring the need for consistency as they face the league’s strongest team.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals @1.91 on Betway

Defending champions with big ambitions

Simone Inzaghi’s side has been bolstered by some notable signings. Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski have been added to strengthen the squad, with Taremi’s arrival particularly exciting, given his impressive form in preseason.

The Iranian forward has scored five goals in three friendlies, although he has recently struggled with a minor injury. His availability for the Genoa clash remains uncertain, but his presence could be a significant boost.

Despite these additions, Inter have had their share of injury concerns. Recent setbacks have affected several key players, including Zielinski, Taremi, and Marko Arnautovic, all of whom are dealing with various issues. Additionally, Stefan de Vrij picked up a muscle problem in a recent friendly, casting doubt on his participation.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter’s captain, has cut short his vacation to help address these issues, showcasing his commitment to the team.

Inzaghi is expected to field a lineup similar to last season’s successful formula, with a strong emphasis on continuity. The usual suspects—Lautaro Martinez, Nicolo Barella, and Hakan Calhanoglu—will likely feature prominently.

The defence, anchored by Francesco Acerbi, Benjamin Pavard, and Alessandro Bastoni, will be Inter’s main strength once more.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Bet 2: Second Half: Draw @2.70 on Betway

Same systems, different approach

Genoa’s approach is likely to be one of resilience and counter-attacking, leveraging their home advantage at the Ferraris. With a 3-5-2 formation typically set up to be solid defensively, Gilardino’s side will aim to exploit any gaps left by Inter’s attacking intent.

The potential absence of Gudmundsson might impact their attacking sharpness, but the combination of Messias and Vitinha should still pose a threat.

Inter, on the other hand, will bring a more assertive approach. Their 3-5-2 formation under Inzaghi has proven highly effective, balancing defensive stability with attacking prowess. The midfield, featuring Barella and Mkhitaryan alongside the playmaking Calhanoglu, will be crucial in dictating the tempo of the game.

The full-backs, whether Dumfries or Darmian on the right and Dimarco on the left, will provide the width and support needed to break down Genoa’s defensive setup.

The return of Lautaro Martinez will be a significant boost for Inter, especially with their attacking line somewhat depleted. His partnership with Taremi, if fit, could be a game-changer, providing the creative and finishing abilities needed to break through Genoa’s back line.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Bet 3: Multi Goal: 1-2 @2.18 on Betway