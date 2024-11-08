Football Predictions: This Week Best Betting Tips l 08/11/24

The football world is spoiled for choice this weekend with action taking place in all parts of the globe.

Our betting selection

Matches Results Odds Brentford vs Bournemouth Draw 3.60 Crystal Palace vs Fulham Draw 3.45 Wolves vs Southampton Wolves to win 1.95 VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen to win 1.28 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund Dortmund to win 2.00 Cagliari vs AC Milan AC Milan to win 1.53 Real Madrid vs Osasuna Draw 7.00 Strasbourg vs Monaco Monaco to win 2.01

Odds are courtesy of Betway. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Brentford vs Bournemouth: A thrilling deadlock awaits

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 17:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Draw @ 3.60, correct as of 06/11/2024

Brentford have lost four games this season from winning positions, an Achilles heel for Thomas Frank’s men this term. They host high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday at the GTech Community Stadium after the Cherries beat the top two from last season. However, their away form has been poor, winning just one of five away trips while the hosts are unbeaten against Bournemouth in seven league head-to-heads. They could easily cancel each other out on Saturday evening.

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Stalemate in London derby

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 17:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Draw @ 3.45 correct as of 06/11/2024

Crystal Palace’s miserable start to the season continued as they drew 2-2 with a struggling Wolves last week. They have a chance to win back-to-back London derbies for the first time since 2017 when they host Fulham at Selhurst Park. One win from 10 doesn’t make for good reading and they haven’t beaten the Cottagers in their last five meetings. Each of the last three head-to-heads resulted in a draw, a major possibility at the weekend.

Wolves vs Southampton: The hosts to edge the basement battle

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 19:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Wolves to win @ 1.95 correct as of 06/11/2024

A proper relegation scrap lies in wait at Molineux on Saturday. Wolves are still without a win this term while Southampton registered their first victory last week against Everton. The hosts are in their longest run without a win since the start of a league campaign since 1983/84 but could secure three points against a team they have a five-game winning streak against. However, the away team has only won twice in the last 27 meetings between teams occupying the final two places on the table.

VfL Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen: The Champions to restore their pride here

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 16:30

League - Bundesliga

Our Tip - Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.28, correct as of 07/11/2024

Bochum have made the worst start to a campaign, considering their solitary point and goal difference of minus 20. With new manager Dieter Hecking taking over this week, the last thing he would have wanted was the sight of Bayer Leverkusen. The champions are licking their wounds after a 4-0 midweek defeat to Liverpool and will certainly want to make themselves feel better. With six wins in the last 10 head-to-heads (D3, L1), the visitors are favourites for the three points here.

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund: More misery for Mainz

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 16:30

League - Bundesliga

Our Tip - Dortmund to win @ 2.00, correct as of 07/11/2024

Mainz enter this gameweek dangerously close to the relegation zone, having won just two games all season. They host Borussia Dortmund at the Mewa Arena on Saturday evening where they have a dismal record, failing to win their last five league games. Without a win in three, they will hope Dortmund’s winless away record this season offers encouragement. The visitors lost the most recent meeting 3-0 but have never lost consecutive Bundesliga head-to-heads.

Cagliari vs AC Milan: European places in sight for Milan

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 19:00

League - Serie A

Our Tip - AC Milan to win @ 1.53, correct as of 07/11/2024

Cagliari start this matchweek just a point off the bottom of the Serie A standings. They will be nervous about hosting AC Milan at the Unipol Domus on Saturday as they have just one win over the Rossoneri since 1999. This calendar year saw them lose 5-1 and 4-1 to the visitors and failing to score in four of their six home games this term doesn’t bode well. Milan head into this fixture off the back of a sensational 3-1 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu so confidence should be high and enough to keep the top six within reach.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: The visitors can get some joy here

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 15:00

League - La Liga

Our Tip - Draw @ 7.00, correct as of 07/11/2024

Real Madrid’s 3-1 home loss to AC Milan during the week means they’ve lost back-to-back games at home for the first time since 2020. They haven’t lost to Osasuna at the Bernabeu since April 2004. However, the visitors are in a great space and go into this fixture in fifth place and three points behind their esteemed hosts. Carlo Ancelotti admits his side are lacking defensive cohesion, something Osasuna can capitalise on to come away with a point.

Strasbourg vs Monaco: Monaco to right last weekend’s wrongs

Date - 09/11/2024

Kick-off - 18:00

League - Ligue 1

Our Tip - Monaco to win @ 2.01, correct as of 07/11/2024

Strasbourg have endured a topsy-turvy season, winning at home and losing the road, which is why they find themselves in mid-table. They welcome third-placed Monaco this week hoping to protect their undefeated home record. The visitors suffered a shock home defeat to newcomers Angers last week, so they will want to put things right for manager Adi Hütter. Perhaps, their victories in their previous two visits to Strasbourg may edge it for Monaco.

Conclusion

We take considerable time to research these selections to offer bettors greater insight into the weekend’s fixtures. While our information is accurate and our predictions are based on that, football is often unpredictable. For this reason, you should always bet responsibly and make sure to return next week for more football selections.