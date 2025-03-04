Feyenoord vs Inter Predictions: Martinez to Shine for Inter

Feyenoord and Inter clash in the early game of the Champions League. Our expert is backing Inter, with Lautaro Martinez expected to make an impact.

Feyenoord vs Inter: Bets, Context and Lineups

Best Bets for Feyenoord vs Inter

Both teams to score in the match at odds of 1.83 with Betway

Lautaro Martinez to score anytime at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Inter to score in both halves at odds of 2.38 with Betway

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Looking at both teams’ last few games, each side has put out strong performances recently.

With three wins and three draws, Feyenoord are undefeated in their last six games.

In the Champions League round of 32, they went up against Milan, the other side from the San Siro and triumphed 2-1 on aggregate.

As for Inter, they drew 1-1 with second-place Napoli in their latest match. They managed to maintain their lead at the top of Serie A.

Simone Inzaghi’s men finished fourth in the league phase of the Champions League.

Probable Lineups for Feyenoord vs Inter

Feyenoord expected lineup: Wellenreuther, Mitchell, Beelen, Hancko, Hartman,Smal, Ivanusec, Milambo, Moussa, Carranza, Paixao

Inter expected lineup: Martinez, Acerbi, de Vrij, Bastoni,Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski,Mkhitaryan, PavardThuram, Martinez

Both Teams Excel in Their Domestic Leagues

With 60 goals to their name, Inter have scored the highest number of goals in Serie A this season.

This averages out to 2.2 goals per match, which hints that Simone Inzaghi’s men may also find the back of the net in this fixture.

Feyenoord also average over two goals per match in the Eredivisie, but they also concede 1.1 goals per match on average. This sets the stage for a high-scoring affair in the Champions League.

Feyenoord have scored 20 goals so far in the Champions League. However, they have let in two more, with their previous opponents finding the back of the net a total of 22 times.

This suggests that plenty of goals could be scored in this game.

Feyenoord vs Inter Bet 1: Both teams to score in the match at odds of 1.83 with Betway

Martinez to Strike Again

The Argentinian striker has been Inter’s top goalscorer in the Champions League so far this season.

Martinez has scored five goals in the eight games that he has featured in the competition. These include a hat-trick against Monaco on the final day of the league phase.

Martinez has also reached double digits for goals in Serie A, with 10 goals so far this season.

Feyenoord have conceded an average of 2.2 goals per match in the Champions League. This is the fourth worst record in the competition and the worst record out of all the current teams remaining.

Feyenoord conceded six goals to Lille during the league phase part of the competition.

Given Feyenoord's defensive record, there is a high chance that Martinez could raise his goal tally in this fixture.

Feyenoord vs Inter Bet 2: Lautaro Martinez to score anytime at odds of 2.40 with Betway

Inter Could Score Either Side of Half-Time

In the last four games where Inter have scored two or more goals, at least one goal has been scored in each half.

Throughout the season, Inter have scored in both halves of the game on 14 different occasions.

Statistically, in 64% of the games where Inter have scored two or more, goals have featured in both halves.

Feyenoord also conceded in both halves in four out of eight of their league phase games.

Given the frequency with which Inter have scored and Feyenoord have conceded in both halves of the game, our Feyenoord vs Inter predictions suggest this trend could continue in this game.