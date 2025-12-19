Everton vs Arsenal predictions: Tough test for Moyes

The Gunners know there is pressure from the teams behind them in the table, and we expect them to secure more points in Merseyside.

Best bets for Everton vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Bukayo Saka to score or assist at odds of 2.17 on Betway

New to Betway and want sign up? Take a moment to learn all about the essential Betway Sign Up Code and the benefits it unlocks.

If you haven't joined Betway yet, explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide to easily create your new account today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up offers currently available across leading bookmakers in Ghana.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Everton 0-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers Prediction - Arsenal: Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka

Everton are performing quite well this season. They’ve only lost two of their last seven matches in the Premier League and have achieved some crucial victories along the way. They’re ninth as they prepare to host the league leaders, and they’ll be eager to improve on their performance following their defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal returned to winning ways in the league after their defeat to Aston Villa. However, they were far from convincing when they saw off Wolverhampton Wanderers. They needed two own goals to secure victory at the Emirates, and their performance levels have dropped recently. Even so, they’re a difficult team to beat and should have too much quality for the Toffees.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Arsenal

Everton expected lineup: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish, Beto

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Madueke

AFCON departures hurt Everton

Everton prepare to face Arsenal without Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye, as both will be busy with the African Cup of Nations in Morocco. They could also be without Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after he was sidelined due to injury against Chelsea. However, there's hope that Jack Grealish might be fit to play.

Arsenal have also had many injury concerns this season. Ben White, Gabriel, Kai Havertz, and Cristhian Mosquera will miss this match. However, Saliba's return against Wolves was a welcome boost, and Riccardo Calafiori’s suspension is now over. Gabriel Jesus could be ready for his first start of the season after recovering from his own injury.

Although Arsenal won their last match, the team was clearly frustrated after the game. The players and Arteta will be eager to see improvement at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Any result less than a win could cause them to lose the top spot in the league.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.63 on Betway

Arsenal and their clean sheets

Although Wolves managed to score against them, Arsenal’s defence has been very strong this season. Saliba’s return is very important for the Gunners. After a difficult run of games recently, they’ll be keen to get back to basics. Everton are also among the lowest scorers in the division, so this is a big opportunity for the visitors to keep their sheets clean.

Having let in only 10 goals, no team in the English top-flight has conceded fewer goals than Arsenal. Moreover, they’ve kept 15 clean sheets in all competitions. Arteta’s men are difficult to score against. This is the reason the hosts will fail to score despite their home advantage.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.72 on Betway

Backing Bukayo again

Bukayo Saka was credited with two assists in the win over Wolves, even though both goals were officially recorded as own goals. Everybody knows how dangerous the 24-year-old can be, and he’ll be key if Arsenal are going to go all the way this season. He has already reached double-figure G/A. David Moyes will be very wary of the threat that he poses.

Arteta has decisions to make this weekend regarding his attack, as several players are competing for a place in the team. Saka has directly contributed to five goals in his last six league games and will back himself to add to that tally against the Toffees. The Gunners have every chance of securing a big win if he plays well.

With Manchester City hosting West Ham United, Pep Guardiola’s men are likely to secure three more points. Saka and Co. need to perform well if they’re to ensure they keep their place at the top of the table on Saturday evening.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 3: Bukayo Saka to score or assist at odds of 2.17 on Betway

+