How the Europa Final Impacts Spurs & United

Can the Spur’s victory over Man Utd in the Europa final open up any avenues of value for bettors?

Tottenham was victorious in the Europa League final. However, United could be a dangerous prospect next season as they’ve missed out on European football.

2025/26 top-four finish Odds Spurs 5.50 Man Utd 5.00

Spurs Celebrate Success & United Prepares for Rebuild

While winning the Europa League ended a 17-year wait for a trophy for Spurs, the most crucial reward was the Champions League spot.

Those behind the scenes at Spurs know the huge impact that this achievement will have on the club. Being at the top of the Europa League opens up a lot of opportunities for them. It will help them to sign new players and get more sponsors.

Their previous low league position will be forgotten, as this campaign will always be remembered as the one in which they ended their trophy drought. They may pay the price for that next season if they focus on the Champions League more.

It’s fair to say that Spurs have mainly focused on the Europa League this season, which likely came at the expense of their Premier League campaign. They could be in trouble if they do the same next season and struggle just as much. With a game to spare, they haven’t even hit the 40-point mark typically associated with survival.

Meanwhile, United are in a different situation despite having an equally poor season. They haven’t secured any type of European football next season, which will have a detrimental impact on everything, but particularly recruitment.

United have prided themselves on being a big club and able to attract players anyway. However, they’re in a bad position, and that could be a big problem, as no world-class player would currently choose to move to United.

That leaves them with a huge issue this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to form a squad. Since recruiting players has just become more difficult, new arrivals are unlikely to meet the desired level of quality. Leaving United in a difficult situation moving forward. Therefore, it’s difficult to see much success for them in the immediate future.

How Will the Outcome of the Final Affect Betting Next Season?

It’s still very early to predict, given we haven’t seen how both clubs’ transfer windows go. However, in light of what may happen, there are positive and negative arguments for both clubs. It’s easy to get caught up in the emotion of this poor league season for Spurs, but several factors have affected their league campaign.

They’ve been stretched to the limit with many injuries throughout the campaign. Also, their league campaign has taken a hit since their focus was Europe. However, the Champions League will likely help them recruit new players, so their squad should be bigger next season. Moreover, it’s unlikely that their injury problems will be as severe for two seasons in a row.

All four English teams who competed in the Champions League this season are currently in the top six. That shows that a balance can certainly be found between the two competitions. Spurs are currently priced as outsiders to do anything with their season next term, but they shouldn’t be written off based on this term.

There are two arguments to be made for United. The first one is that no European football will help them compete for the top four. While that is true, there has to be huge concern for the state of the football club after this season’s setback. Amorim has a challenging task on his hands to turn things around.

They’re priced at longer odds than Spurs to finish in the top four despite the extra rest. That’s largely because of the club’s state. A major on-field rebuild is needed, there are doubts over the manager and top players are reportedly interested in leaving. These factors leave United in a tough spot.

Meanwhile, a whole summer under Amorim could turn things around, but their squad isn’t set up for his style of football, so they need heavy investment. Currently, a smarter bet would probably be for United to finish in the bottom half again. All the ‘smaller’ clubs, like Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, etc., seem to be very ahead of United.