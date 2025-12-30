Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria predictions: Fennecs to remain flawless

The Fennecs have had the perfect start at AFCON 2025. We’re backing that to continue on Wednesday.

Best bets for Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria

Algeria to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Under 1.5 goals at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Riyad Mahrez as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.30 on Betway

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Equatorial Guinea 0-2 Algeria

Goalscorers prediction - Algeria: Baghdad Bounedjah, Riyad Mahrez

Equatorial Guinea’s Africa Cup of Nations has been far from ideal. They were ahead against Burkina Faso going into injury time. However, they ended up losing 2-1 after conceding twice late on. An own goal saw them fall to Sudan. The Red Devils are not out of contention yet, however. The best-third place spot is still up for grabs if they can.

secure a win.

On the flip side, Algeria’s start has been perfect. A 3-0 win over Sudan saw them go top of Group E. Also, a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso confirmed their place in the knockout stage. Vladimir Petković’s men are yet to concede a goal in Morocco, and they’ll be keen to maintain that record.

Probable lineups for Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria

Equatorial Guinea expected lineup: Owono, Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Anieboh, Mascarell, Salvador, Ganet, Machín, Josete, Zúñiga

Algeria expected lineup: Zidane, Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam, Boudaoui, Bennacer, Mahrez, Boulbina, Aït-Nouri, Bounedjah

The flawless Fennecs

Juan Micha knows his Equatoguineans still have a chance to make it through, even if it’s a long shot against Algeria. Santiago Eneme and Pedro Obiang may be forced to miss out due to injury, while Basilio Ndong is suspended. A return to the XI for Emilio Nsue is possible as Nzalang Nacional go all out.

Meanwhile, Jaouen Hadjam and Samir Chergui remain doubtful for the Algerians. Petkovic may consider resting some players as well. However, the North Africans have plenty of depth and should be able to get the job done. They’ve scored four and conceded none in their opening two games, and confidence will be sky-high.

So far, no team at AFCON has made it out of the group stage with a perfect record. Desert Warriors could buck that trend.

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria Bet 1: Algeria to win at odds of 1.77 on Betway

Men in green to test the Fennecs

Equatorial Guinea have had a challenging 2025. They’ve won just one of their 11 matches. Also, they have struggled to score more goals than they concede. Their inability to break down Sudan has raised concerns. Algeria will surely be aware of that.

That being said, the Red Devils have been involved in a lot of close encounters this year. A similarly tight encounter is expected in Rabat. Ultimately, the men in green should be too strong.

With Algeria possibly making changes, this is unlikely to be a straightforward victory. Equatorial Guinea have only lost once by more than one goal in 2025. Their qualification clash for this tournament last year ended 0-0. Another tight affair is expected this time around.

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria Bet 2: Under 1.5 goals at odds of 2.70 on Betway

Algeria’s main man

Riyad Mahrez may be on the brink of turning 35. He might no longer be playing at the highest level, but he still brings a lot to the table. The ex-Manchester City man has scored three of Algeria’s four AFCON goals so far. He continues to be a pivotal figure. It remains to be seen whether he’ll start at Moulay Hassan Stadium. Either way, he remains a potential match-winner.

While Algeria’s Bosnian boss may want to make changes on Wednesday, he is unlikely to disrupt the team’s flow. Wholesale alterations are not expected, and Mahrez will be focused on Islam Slimani’s goal record of 45. He needs eight more goals to match Slimani and nine to become Algeria’s all-time leading scorer.

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria Bet 3: Riyad Mahrez as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.30 on Betway

