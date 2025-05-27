Format Change Creates Unique Betting Opportunity for English Teams in Europe

English teams are excelling in Europe at the moment. Could bettors find value in backing them outright for next seasons’ competitions?

Conference League winner Odds Chelsea 1.85 Real Betis 4.20

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

English Clubs Enjoy Success in Europe

Although English clubs have struggled in Europe for quite some time, the pendulum seems to have swung back in their favour of late. English sides have particularly excelled in European competition, which raises belief ahead of next season.

All seven English sides competing in Europe this season have made it into the knockout stage of their respective competition. United and Spurs played out the Europa League final, Chelsea are set to play in the Conference League final, and Arsenal were in the Champions League semis.

The United and Spurs final is perhaps the match that draws the most attention. The pair finished 16th and 17th in the Premier League, yet reached the final with relative ease. Moreover, beating sides that have finished high in their leagues along the way reflected very positively on English football.

The standard ‘big six’ establishment has been broken up in the Premier League. Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest will play in Europe next season, as they finished in the top seven, while Manchester United won’t.

That doesn’t reduce the chances of English sides in Europe, though. Aston Villa were only knocked out of the Champions League by finalists PSG this season but finished above Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan in the league phase.

Even West Ham, another lowly Premier League finisher this season, recently swiped European silverware by winning the Conference League in 2023. English sides are dominating the lower European competitions, particularly the Conference League.

What is the Best Approach for Bettors Next Season?

Even though it's still too early for bookmakers to set odds for next season’s European competitions, bettors can look out for trends such as backing English sides.

Bettors will be able to choose from Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Chelsea in the Champions League next season. However, English sides have struggled in Europe’s elite competition, winning only three of the last 13 editions.

That’s why there might be better value in the Europa League and Conference League. Crystal Palace will make a debut in next season’s Europa League. Their boss, Oliver Glasner, led Frankfurt to the 2021/22 title, and with the allure of European football to attract players, Crystal Palace could be a dark horse. Meanwhile, their chances could depend on keeping their star players.

Aston Villa will join them in the Europa League. They could be an interesting pick to secure European glory since they are the best English club that will compete there next season. Given their success in the Champions League this season, they’re a good early pick.

Looking across Europe’s top-five leagues, Villa won’t be fearful of going into the Europa League. On paper, they’re probably the best-confirmed side in next season’s competition. And with no further transfers from the Champions League, they don’t have to worry about a big-hitter dropping into the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest will be in the Conference League next term. They lost momentum in the closing stages of the campaign and show clear signs of being a side to avoid. However, they have a rich history in Europe that could help them rediscover their form over summer.

The Champions League is more difficult to call. Liverpool have planned a big summer and have a great Champions League pedigree. Arsenal plan to invest heavily again. Manchester City showed signs of promise at the end of the campaign, so they could be a smart pick as they won’t be as bad next season. Moreover, they might be the team to watch if they recruit well, especially with Rodri returning.

Chelsea and Newcastle are certainly dark horse picks. However, all four English teams shouldn’t be ruled out as they reached the knockout stages last term. Perhaps a bet to reach the knockouts is the way forward with those two.