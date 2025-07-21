England W vs Italy W predictions: Three tips as Lionesses roar on

England have been inconsistent in Switzerland, but should have enough to see off the Italians in Geneva and book their place in the final.

Best bets for England W vs Italy W

Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 on Betway

Goal scored between the 76th and 90th minute at odds of 1.95 on Betway

Alessia Russo to score or assist at odds of 1.90 on Betway

England should win 2-1 and reach the final.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England head into this clash as favourites, and rightly so as reigning champions, but their performances in Switzerland have left room for improvement. They needed a penalty shootout, and a few big slices of luck to reach this point, and will need to be better against the Italians. Sarina Wiegman’s side carry plenty of attacking threat, however, having netted 13 goals in four games at the Euros - Italy should be wary.

Le Azzurre have had a mixed campaign so far, winning two, losing one and drawing one. Their dramatic victory over Norway certainly made people sit up and take notice of them. Italy have finished as runners-up twice in this tournament, but both appearances came in the 1990s, and they’ll be desperate to reach another final.

Probable lineups for England W vs Italy W

England Women expected lineup: Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Carter, Greenwood, Toone, Walsh, Stanway, James, Russo, Hemp

Italy Women expected lineup: Giuliani, Oliviero, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Giugliano, Severini, Cantore, Girelli, Bonansea

Goals expected at both ends

If past meetings are anything to go by, then we should expect a goal or two. Both teams have found the net in six of their previous eight matches, though one has been far more clinical than the other.

Where the Lionesses have 13 goals in four games, the Italians have just five. Cristiana Girelli’s Norwegian brace put her in the Golden Boot race, but she’s the only one in her side with more than one goal. England, however, have three players on two and have had 10 different goalscorers so far.

However, as good as Wiegman’s side have been going forward, they’ve struggled defensively. The team have only kept one clean sheet at Euro 2025 so far, and that should give hope to Andrea Soncin and his side. Italy have their own defensive issues, however, and will face a tough task keeping England at bay.

England W vs Italy W Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.75 on Betway

There’s a pattern emerging

It’s been a tournament of late drama. Up to now, there have been a whopping 25 goals scored in the last 15 minutes of normal time. Both England and Italy have been a part of that.

Both of the Lionesses’ quarter-final strikes were scored in that period as they came back to level up with Sweden, while Italy sealed their win over Norway in similar fashion. England have scored between the 76th and 90th minute in all but one of their matches at the competition so far. It says a lot about their grit and determination.

Yet, the Italians showed the same in their quarter-final, and it was their captain who stepped up to book their spot in the final four. It could be a tight affair at Stade de Genève, and certainly one for the neutrals.

England W vs Italy W Bet 2: Goal scored between the 76th and 90th minute at odds of 1.95 on Betway

England’s dangerous number 23

Alessia Russo may only have one goal to her name at Euro 2025 so far, but that doesn’t mean she’s not been a huge part of England’s progression. Her only strike came in the thumping of Wales, but only one player - the great Alexia Putellas - has more assists than she has (3). With an average of 4.51 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, Russo is a huge player for the English.

The 26-year-old is almost guaranteed to start in Geneva, and you wouldn’t bet against her getting in on the action. England have a whole host of attacking threats at this tournament, but Russo is right up there among the biggest. If the Lionesses are to reach the final, the Arsenal star will have a big part to play.