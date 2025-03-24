Early Look at the Bets for the Champions League Quarter-Finals

Although the fixtures are still a few weeks away and plenty could change, some betting markets are already offering some enticing odds.

The Champions League quarter-finals are set to take place in just under three weeks.

To Win the Match Market Odds Arsenal 2.20 Real Madrid 3.10 Bayern Munich 1.67 Inter 4.75 Barcelona 1.38 Borussia Dortmund 6.50 PSG 1.44 Aston Villa 6.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Key Insights Ahead of the Quarter-Finals

Arsenal take on Real Madrid, while Bayern Munich are set to face Inter on the opposite side of the draw.

In the previous round, Arsenal breezed past PSV with a commanding 9-3 over two legs.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had a tougher challenge, as they narrowly beat city rivals Atletico Madrid via a penalty shootout.

Although Arsenal are the favourites in this leg due to playing at the Emirates, it’s difficult to look past Real Madrid, who have stars like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

In the other matchup, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich face Serie A frontrunners Inter.

Inter beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16, while Bayern cruised past reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen with a 5-0 victory.

Bayern’s home advantage makes them favourites, but Inter’s strong performances in Europe so far this season shouldn’t be undermined.

Wednesday’s fixtures seem more straightforward.

Barcelona meet Borussia Dortmund, who have struggled in the Bundesliga.

In contrast, Hansi Flick’s side are top of La Liga, which makes them heavy favourites for this fixture.

Lastly, PSG face Aston Villa, and the away team enter the game as underdogs. PSG knocked out Liverpool in the last round, and that was a massive victory for the away side.

Villa effortlessly beat Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate, but they face a tougher test against the Ligue 1 leaders in this game.

Who Will Claim the First Leg?

Although Arsenal are the favourites for this fixture, it won’t be as easy, especially considering Real Madrid's historical performance in the Champions League.

Bayern and Inter’s match is a tough game to predict as both sides have excelled in their respective leagues this season. Bayern are the favourites, but Inter’s potential for value is hard to ignore.

Inter’s chances of winning are surprising, given they finished higher than their opponents in the group stage.

Barcelona are the strong favourites, which is understandable due to their strong performances in the competition thus far.

While it’s impossible to rule out Dortmund, who reached the final last season, backing Barca to win seems like a wise option.

Similarly, PSG are the clear favourites for their match. While Aston Villa shouldn’t be underestimated, PSG’s performance against Liverpool in the last round suggests a victory for PSG is to be expected here.