Djurgarden vs Chelsea Predictions: The Blues to Run Riot in Sweden

Our expert Djugarden vs Chelsea predictions for Thursday’s Conference League semi-final first-leg see value for the BTTS and Totals markets.

+

Djugarden vs Chelsea Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Djugarden vs Chelsea

First goal and 1x2 - Chelsea to score first and Chelsea to win @ 1.49 with Betway

Both teams to score - No @ 1.87 with Betway

Chelsea totals - over 2.5 goals @ 2.35 with Betway

We predict Chelsea to win 3-0.

Odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Djugarden are playing in a European semi-final for the first time ever. They will aim at a chance to land a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League final. Although they finished fourth in last season’s Allsvenskan, the Iron Stoves’ domestic form hasn’t been great this season as they are currently sitting 10th before this game.

However, they will take some confidence into this semi-final first-leg, as they’re undefeated in their last three outings across all competitions. Jani Honkavaara’s side will host English opposition for the first time in Stockholm, and will have to do what no other Swedish team has done before.

Chelsea have never lost against Swedish opposition across eight matches. Their last four meetings were victories against Malmö in the Champions League. The Blues were flawless in the league phase of the Conference League, and only lost the home quarter-final match against Legia Warsaw.

Enzo Maresca’s side are on track to secure Champions League football through their domestic league finish. However, a trophy would make the manager’s first season a sweet one.

Probable Line-ups for Djugarden vs Chelsea

Djugarden expected line-up: Rinne, Stahl, Une Larsson, Danielson, Kosugi, Gulliksen, Finndell, Haarala, Zugelj, Fallenius, Priske

Chelsea expected line-up: Jorgensen, Chalobah, Colwill, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

An Impossible Task Ahead

Djugarden have had mixed results this season. They've won four of the last 10 matches, with one during extra time in the Conference League. They’ve shown strong potential, especially with wins in their final four league phase fixtures, which helped them to finish fifth. However, Chelsea may be too much to handle.

The Blues have never lost to Swedish opposition and won all three of their away games in the league phase, in addition to their quarter-finals victory in Warsaw. Interestingly, the West London outfit netted the first goal in all six away games in this competition.

Since they are the tournament’s leading scorers (33), our Djugarden vs Chelsea predictions suggest they could find the net first in Sweden.

Djugarden vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: First goal and 1x2 - Chelsea to score first and Chelsea to win @ 1.49 with Betway

Only One Team Likely to Score

Of the teams still in the competition, only Real Betis (5) have more clean sheets than Chelsea, who have kept four in the Conference League. The hosts scored 18 goals in 10 fixtures, with an average 1.8 goals per game. However, they’ve failed to score in three of their last five games across all competitions.

They also couldn’t find the net in the home leg of the quarter-final against SK Rapid, making a case for only Chelsea to score on Thursday night. Also, Chelsea’s 3-0 away victory against Legia Warsaw in the previous round supports this theory.

Djugarden vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score - No @ 1.87 with Betway

A Night of Blues for the Hosts

Chelsea could have a strong performance on Thursday night, as they’ve scored 10 goals at an average of 2.5 goals per game in their last four matches against Swedish clubs. As the leading scorers in the competition, Maresca’s side could continue that trend this week. They’ve scored 33 goals in 10 matches at an average of 3.3 goals per match.

Those are worrying stats for the hosts, especially since they’ve conceded 10 goals in as many Europa Conference games this season. In addition, the visitors lead the charts for the most attempts on target with 87, which is 17 more than the next best, Real Betis. These stats suggest that Chelsea will dominate this Thursday night.