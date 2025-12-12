Crystal Palace vs Manchester City predictions: Cityzens to edge it

Our betting expert is tipping a City victory. However, they won’t have it easy at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Best bets for Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Man City to win at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 2.10 on Betway

New to Betway and want sign up? Take a moment to learn all about the essential Betway Sign Up Code and the benefits it unlocks.

If you haven't joined Betway yet, explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide to easily create your new account today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up offers currently available across leading bookmakers in Ghana.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Crystal Palace 1-2 Man City

Goalscorers prediction - Crystal Palace: Eddie Nketiah - Man City: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Crystal Palace made it three wins in a row on Thursday night as they comfortably saw off Shelbourne in the Conference League. However, they’ll face a much bigger task this weekend. Oliver Glasner’s men have only lost twice in their last 10 across all competitions, so they won’t be daunted by Manchester City.

However, the Cityzens are on a winning run of their own. They’ve claimed four straight victories and saw off Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Also, they’ve been scoring plenty of goals and will be a real handful at Selhurst Park. Pep Guardiola’s men are within touching distance of Arsenal at the top of the table now.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Man City

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Guehi, Lacroix, Clyne, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Nketiah, Pino, Mateta

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders, Foden, Haaland, Doku

Picking one of two in-form teams

This game has the potential to be one of the best of the weekend, given how well both Crystal Palace and Manchester City are playing. Midweek’s European clashes saw the duo claim victories over Shelbourne and Real Madrid respectively. Only two places separate them in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team are five points ahead of the Eagles, however. They have a much stronger squad on paper.

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined for City. John Stones is the only other injury concern in a very dangerous City side. Meanwhile, Palace will be without Daniel Munoz for the foreseeable as he undergoes surgery. Jean-Philippe Mateta could return after being rested against Shelbourne. Neither side has a long list of absentees, which could be linked to their excellent form.

The hosts will certainly put up a fight on home soil and can’t be ruled out. However, City should come out on top. They have the quality and the depth to edge Palace in London, especially with so many players now fit and available.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Bet 1: Man City to win at odds of 1.85 on Betway

Goal threats on both sides

So much of Palace’s success this season is down to their defensive efforts. However, they are also capable of scoring regularly. They have failed to score just once in their last 10 matches. They scored 2+ on six occasions during that run. As for City, they’ve got 14 in four games, so there are no doubts about their form in front of goal.

While both teams don’t frequently score in the same game, this encounter could be an exception. City keep finding the net. However, they have just two clean sheets in their last 11, so that’s something that Glasner will be eager to exploit.

Palace’s defensive record is excellent. Only Arsenal have conceded fewer, but the Manchester giants have an impressive attacking threat. It’s a clash that should see both teams land a punch or two.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.60 on Betway

Fantastic Foden

With the World Cup almost upon us, Phil Foden appears to be regaining his form after a relatively difficult period. By his high standards, the 25-year-old didn’t have the best of times in 2024/25. He registered nine goals and assists in the Premier League. This season, he’s already just one away from equaling that tally.

Foden is in excellent form right now. He’s claimed six goals/assists in his last three league outings and is brimming with confidence. While Erling Haaland will always be seen as the biggest goal threat, nobody has done more for City than Foden in recent fixtures.

That’s why we’re backing him to get in on the action once again at Selhurst Park. He’ll definitely keep the hosts on their toes. The England international will be desperate to maintain his excellent run. He’ll shine again this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Bet 3: Phil Foden to score or assist at odds of 2.10 on Betway

+