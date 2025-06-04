Chile vs Argentina predictions: The champions to end the hosts’ dreams

We have three expert Chile vs Argentina predictions for their World Cup qualifier clash on 6th June 2025.

Our betting expert suggests that Chile are in poor form and will have to defeat a tough opponent to secure a place for next year’s World Cup.

Our Analysis: Form of both teams

Chile haven’t competed at the World Cup since 2014 and may not qualify again this year. The Chileans sit at the bottom of CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers ahead of the final four fixtures.

They need a miracle to help them qualify, but there is still hope. However, they will be out of the World Cup if they lose in Friday morning’s clash against Argentina at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago.

Three of their four remaining fixtures are against those in the top four of the current standings, an indication of the difficult task ahead. However, Ricardo Gareca’s men will surely put in a lot of effort in front of their home fans this week.

In contrast, Argentina have already secured their spot in the finals in North America next year, where they get to defend their world title. With little to play for here, it’s uncertain whether Lionel Scaloni will field a strong team on Friday.

La Albiceleste are at the top of the standings with 31 points and have an eight-point lead over Ecuador. Although Argentina have already qualified, they can have a huge say in who gets, especially in this upcoming fixture.

Probable lineups for Chile vs Argentina

Chile expected lineup: Cortes; Loyola, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Vidal, Echeverria, Pizarro; Osorio, Dávila, Sanchez

Argentina expected lineup: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paredes, De Paul, Fernandez, Messi, Alvarez, Correa

Low-scoring clash expected

Unsurprisingly, only Peru (6) have scored fewer goals in the qualifiers than Chile (9). That’s an average of 0.64 goals per game across 14 matches. Their qualifiers have been evenly split between over and under 2.5 goals, suggesting that this one could go either way.

However, four of their seven home fixtures have ended with fewer than 2.5 goals (57%). Meanwhile, Argentina are CONCACAF’s top scorers in the qualifiers, with 26 goals across 14 games. This equates to an average of 1.85 goals per match.

The World Champions have seen a slightly greater number of their qualifying matches end with fewer than 2.5 goals (8). On the road, four of their seven matches have had the same outcome in terms of total goals.

Moreover, three of the last five meetings between these nations have seen under 2.5 goals, making this a likely scenario this Friday.

Chile vs Argentina Betting Tip 1: Totals - Under 2.5 goals 1.65 with Betway

Poor attacking returns

It's tough to see Chile break through the visitor’s defence, considering their poor attacking returns in the qualifiers. La Roja blanked in two consecutive outings, and with an aging squad, they are likely to have a tough match on Friday.

Only Ecuador (5) have conceded fewer goals than Scaloni’s side (8) in these World Cup qualifiers. They’ve been conceding an average of 0.57 goals per game since the start of CONMEBOL qualifiers for next year.

Before their 4-1 dominant win over Brazil, the South American champions had gone on a run of three consecutive clean sheets. This makes them candidates for another shutout against Chile.

Also, history is on their side. The hosts were scoreless in their previous two encounters, including the 3-0 reverse fixture in September last year.

Chile vs Argentina Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No 1.70 with Betway

Chile’s bad form

The Chileans are currently in bad form. They’ve only won two of their last 10 internationals, one of which was a friendly against Panama while losing five and drawing three. Although they’ve won two out of 14 qualifiers, the good news is that both came in Santiago.

However, counting against them is their record against the world champions. They won their last match against Argentina on penalties in the 2016 Copa America Final.

The visitors have dominated their hosts. They’ve won five of their last eight meetings and drawn three. It's difficult for Chile to win, even if Scaloni changes his matchday 11.