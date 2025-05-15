Chelsea vs Man United Predictions: Palmer to Spark the Blues Victory

We’ve got Chelsea vs Man United predictions for this huge Premier League clash. Our expert predicts Chelsea to win and Cole Palmer to make an impact.

+

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Chelsea to win the first half at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Both Teams to score and Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 2.00 on Betway

Chelsea are expected to win 2-1 against Man Utd.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both teams are in the European finals. Chelsea will face Real Betis for the Conference League title, while Man Utd face Tottenham in an all-English Europa League final.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have had a much better season than their upcoming opponents. They are currently in fifth place and are in the race for Champions League football next season.

Manchester United are on track for their worst-ever Premier League season as they currently sit in 16th place with 39 points. Ruben Amorim hoped for a better start as manager of the Red Devils, but a European trophy could save their season.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez, Caicedo, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Lavia, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Sancho,

Manchester United Expected Lineup: Onana, Mazraoui, Lindelof, Shaw, Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Amass, Mainoo, Mount, Hojlund

Palmer to Find the Net

In the same fixture last season, Palmer scored an important and dramatic hat-trick to win the game in the 101st minute.

Although the England international hasn't found the net often this season, he has scored a penalty against league champions, Liverpool.

Chelsea’s star player sees plenty of opportunities in front of the goal. He has an average of 3.67 shots and 1.46 shots on target per 90 minutes in the Premier League. Although Palmer’s performance was better last season, he has netted 15 goals, which is still very impressive.

Moreover, he has produced a 17.2 xG across the season. Given that he has scored slightly less, the Blues’ number 20 is ruthless and able to get into threatening positions.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Bet 1: Cole Palmer Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 1.91 on Betway

Manchester United Struggle Early

Marseca’s side have won the first half in four of their last five matches, with three of these being at Stamford Bridge. They went on to win all three of those home games. Chelsea have also found the net before halftime in each of their last four matches at home.

Manchester United have lost the first half in their last three games in a row across all competitions. Also, they have lost the first half in both of their previous two away Premier League fixtures.

Moreover, the Red Devils haven’t won the first half of an away Premier League game since September. They were only able to win the first half against bottom-of-the-league Southampton

Chelsea vs Manchester United Bet 2: Chelsea to win the first half at odds of 1.78 on Betway

Goals at Both Ends Expected

Although the Red Devils have been in poor form away from home recently, they have scored in all five of their last away matches across all competitions. They found the net 21 times in 18 appearances. In four of these last five away games, there have been three or more goals featured.

Chelsea’s last home victory featured four goals against Liverpool. There have been three or more goals scored in three of their last five games at Stamford Bridge.

With 62 goals in the Premier League this season, Chelsea average 1.7 goals per 90 and have scored 34 at home. Meanwhile, the Blues also conceded 1.2 goals per 90.

With 53 goals conceded this campaign, Man Utd concede 1.5 goals on average per 90 and score slightly less on average, with 1.2 goals per 90.