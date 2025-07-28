Goals betting carries value in Champions and Europa qualifiers

Club football is back, and teams aim for the Champions League and Europa League group stages, promising many goals.

There were plenty of goals scored in the first leg of the second round qualifiers, but even more could be scored in the decisive return fixtures.

Champions League/Europa League Odds Panathinaikos vs Rangers - BTTS 1.72 Ferencváros vs FC Noah - Over 3.5 2.40 Legia Warsaw vs Baník Ostrava - Over 2.5 1.80 Utrecht vs Sheriff Tiraspol - BTTS 2.00

High-scoring second legs

The first leg ties of the latest UCL qualifiers saw an average of 2.8 goals per game, while the UEL featured 2.3 goals per game. There were a few mismatches and heavy defeats, but there were plenty of close ties as well.

In the first qualifying round for the UCL, there were 26 goals scored in the first leg and 39 in the second. Meanwhile, the UEL saw 18 goals in the first and 22 in the second. With teams now pushing for qualification, we can expect a similar increase in goals this week.

Less-fancied teams can often play well on home soil and possibly limit their opponents’ goals. However, this changes when they play away. There were a few examples of that in the first legs, and some bigger clubs set to play stronger at home. Additionally, other teams need to score to catch up, potentially resulting in some interesting encounters.

We observed some games in both competitions where many goals could be scored. Fans could see many exciting moments.

Where the goals could come from

First, there is the clash between Panathinaikos vs Rangers, where the Scots hold a 2-0 advantage. Although Russell Martin’s side won at home, they won’t have it easy in Greece. Panathinaikos will have home support and will relentlessly attack the Gers, who’ll need to be very careful in Athens.

Then there is the Ferencváros vs FC Noah match. The first game ended in a tight 2-1 away win for the Hungarians. The Armenians fought well at home, but may struggle in Budapest. Ferencváros are expected to walk away with a comfortable home victory and progress to the next Champions League qualifying round.

Moving on to the Europa League, there’s a fascinating tie between Legia Warsaw and Baník Ostrava. They played very closely in the Czech Republic, with the Polish side scoring a late goal to even the score 2-2. Even though the home side will have the advantage in Warsaw, the away team will fight throughout the entire game. Therefore, this could be a fun match.

Finally, Utrecht host Sheriff Tiraspol. The Dutch side are fully expected to progress after a 3-1 away win in the first leg, but Zholto-Chornyye will not give up easily. The Moldovan team have scored five in their first qualifying round games. They will back themselves to get on the scoresheet in the Netherlands.

There could also be value in the corners and shots market as teams make a final push towards the end of games. Although there are plenty of favourites, one or two upsets are also likely.