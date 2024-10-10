7 Best BTTS Picks To Watch the Goals Flow This Weekend

Both teams to score markets are a good area to focus on during this international break.

With matches taking place all over the world this weekend, there are numerous BTTS betting opportunities.

Read below for our seven best BTTS tips from Nations League contests to crucial AFCON qualifiers.

Match BTTS Odds Algeria vs Togo 2.40 Peru vs Uruguay 2.20 Poland vs Portugal 1.80 Guyana vs Guatemala 1.90 Austria vs Norway 1.57 Belgium vs France 1.65 Germany vs Netherlands 1.65

Algeria vs Togo (Thursday)

A goalless draw with Senegal last time is the only time in Togo’s last nine matches that both teams to score hasn’t paid out.

Prior to consecutive clean sheets in this qualifying campaign, Algeria had seen BTTS land in four straight. While the hosts are expected to win this at a canter, the Togo attack should create enough chances to cash this wager.

Peru vs Uruguay (Friday)

Uruguay have kept consecutive clean sheets. Peru’s matches have tended to be low-scoring over the last couple of years.

The result is some long odds on BTTS for this clash in Lima on the weekend. With Peru’s impressive home record, a 1-1 or 2-1 in either direction is a likely outcome.

Poland vs Portugal (Saturday)

It’s not the hottest take that BTTS is a good option when a Roberto Martinez team is involved. It has paid out in their first two Nations League matches.

Six of Poland’s last seven have delivered, too. Since June 2023, Wales, Latvia, and Faroe Islands are the only teams they have kept a clean sheet against.

Guyana vs Guatemala (Saturday)

Both teams have scored in each of Guyana’s last three matches and in five of their last seven. They have conceded five goals through two Nations League matches, and have not kept a clean sheet since November.

Guatemala have only failed to score twice in their last seven matches.

Austria vs Norway (Sunday)

Eight of Austria’s last nine matches have hit BTTS. That includes a 2-1 defeat to Norway last month.

Norway have landed this wager in five of their last seven matches. Their attack is potent, and their defence has consistently conceded goals when facing similarly talented opponents.

Belgium vs France (Monday)

It was a 2-0 defeat to Belgium when these sides met last month. They rarely go without scoring at home, however, France are not at their best.

Even with Belgium missing Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, this should be an entertaining game with the Red Devils desperate to chase a victory.

Germany vs Netherlands (Monday)

After a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam last month, BTTS is a no-brainer for Germany and Netherlands’ clash at the Allianz Arena, on Monday night.

There have been nine goals across Germany’s two matches. The Netherlands scored five against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Goals are inevitable here.