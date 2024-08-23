Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions: A Thrilling Derby To Set The Tone

Top three bets and forecasts for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their Bundesliga season opener this Friday at 8:30 PM.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @2.04 on Betway, equating to a 48% chance of visitors winning a high-scoring game.

on Betway, equating to a 48% chance of visitors winning a high-scoring game. Borussia Mönchengladbach to score in the first half with odds of @2.43 on Betway, indicating a 42% chance of the hosts finding the back of the net before the break.

on Betway, indicating a 42% chance of the hosts finding the back of the net before the break. MultiGoal: 3-4 with odds of @2.30 on Betway, representing a 45% chance for three or four goals to be scored in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen should be expected to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Bundesliga is set to kick off its 2024/25 season with an electrifying Rhine derby between the defending champions Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The stage is Borussia-Park, and the stakes are high—not just for local bragging rights, but for setting the tone of what promises to be a fiercely-competitive campaign.

Leverkusen enter this season as the team everyone wants to beat. Last season, under the masterful guidance of Xabi Alonso, they toppled Bayern Munich from their perch and secured a historic league and cup double.

Their unbeaten streak stretched to an astonishing 40 domestic games, setting a new German record. Last weekend, they added the DFB Supercup to their trophy cabinet in a nail-biting penalty shootout against Stuttgart, proving their resilience is no fluke.

On paper, Gladbach don't seem to be the team that will break Leverkusen's streak. They ended last season in a disappointing 14th place, only narrowly avoiding the relegation play-offs. Their recent record against Leverkusen is dismal, with no wins in their last nine encounters, including a 3-0 home defeat on Matchday 2 of the previous season

The probable lineup for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the "system of play."

Borussia Mönchengladbach (4-2-3-1): Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Chiarodia, Netz; Reitz, Weigl; Honorat, Stöger, Pléa; Kleindienst

The probable lineup for Bayer Leverkusen in the "system of play."

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Hrádecký; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Boniface.

New Faces, Same Ambition for Leverkusen

The question on everyone's mind as the new season kicks off is whether Leverkusen can maintain their dominance.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have managed back-to-back titles in recent memory, but Leverkusen will be wary of the curse that befell Wolfsburg, who faded into obscurity after their surprise title win in 2008/09.

Friday's clash at Gladbach will be the first test of Leverkusen's title credentials.

Leverkusen's domestic form last season was nothing short of extraordinary. They ended the Bundesliga season with 34 wins, six draws, and just 29 goals conceded. Their attacking prowess saw them score 113 goals, many of which came in the dying moments of games, earning them the nickname 'Better Late than Neverkusen.'

Despite a minor blip—a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final—Leverkusen have been nearly invincible on German soil.

Leverkusen have managed to retain their star players like Alejandro Grimaldo and Florian Wirtz, while also strengthening their squad. The arrivals of Jeanuël Belocian, Martin Terrier, and Aleix García add depth and quality in every department. Terrier, despite being sent off in the Supercup, has already shown flashes of brilliance and will be eager to make an impact.

Leverkusen’s ability to dig deep and find late goals, as they did so often last season, remains one of their greatest strengths.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: Bayer Leverkusen win and Over 2.5 Goals @2.04 with Betway

Gladbach's Blueprint for an Upset

This isn't just any season opener—it's a derby.

Last season, Leverkusen emerged as the undisputed kings of the region, with local rivals Cologne relegated and Fortuna Düsseldorf falling short in their promotion bid.

However, Gladbach did manage to frustrate Leverkusen in the reverse fixture, holding them to a goalless draw—the only Bundesliga game in which Leverkusen failed to score all season.

That result showed Gladbach have the potential to stifle even the most potent of attacks. New signings like 12-goal striker Tim Kleindienst and midfield dynamo Kevin Stöger will be crucial if they are to replicate that defensive solidity and add some much-needed firepower.

Gladbach have a history of upsetting reigning champions on the opening day. In 2010/11, they stunned Bayern Munich with a 1-0 victory in Munich, and in 2011/12, they held Bayern to a 1-1 draw at Borussia-Park.

Their track record in Rhine derbies is also impressive, having beaten Leverkusen in season openers in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

Current Gladbach striker Alassane Pléa, who has a knack for scoring in opening games, will be aiming to continue that tradition. His experience and flair could be the key to unlocking Leverkusen’s defence.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: Borussia Mönchengladbach to score in the first half @2.43 with Betway

A High-Scoring Affair on the Cards?

However, Leverkusen’s dominance over Gladbach in recent years is also evident.

They are unbeaten in their last nine Bundesliga meetings, with seven wins and two draws. Borussia-Park has been a happy hunting ground for Leverkusen, who have won on their last five visits.

Yet, Gladbach will take heart from the fact they are unbeaten in their last nine home games on Matchday 1. Their last opening-day defeat at home came in 2008, and they will be desperate to keep that record intact.

With both teams known for their attacking prowess, Friday's derby could be a high-scoring affair. Leverkusen averaged 2.3 goals per game in their last ten encounters with Gladbach, while Gladbach have shown they can score early and often at home.

Recent history suggests goals will be on the menu. Five of the last ten matches between these sides have seen over 3.5 goals.

Leverkusen’s ability to score late could make for a thrilling finish, while Gladbach’s home crowd will demand a fast start.

The defending champions are the favourites, but derbies have a habit of throwing up surprises. Will Leverkusen's unbeaten run continue, or will Gladbach begin their campaign with an unforgettable victory? All eyes will be on Borussia-Park this Friday as the Bundesliga roars back to life.